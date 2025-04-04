Giants coach says talking to opposition players happens, but admits captains may be off the table

Toby Greene and Adam Kingsley during the Greater Western Sydney Official Team Photo Day on February 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WHILE he says he hasn’t done it himself yet, Greater Western Sydney coach Adam Kingsley admits he may need to start wooing opposition players, but concedes it may be a different situation with a captain.

Kingsley is preparing his side to take on West Coast and Oscar Allen on Sunday, with the Eagles captain in the firing line this week after meeting face to face with Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell as he gets set to enter free agency.

The Giants are no strangers to bringing big names in or losing players, with Harry Perryman, James Peatling and Isaac Cumming all departing for other clubs at the end of last season.

But it's not an evolving situation that concerns the GWS coach.

"I'm not overly fussed really. The game's going more professional with free agency and player movement, it's more of a business, so that happens. I haven't done it (try woo players in person) but maybe I should be," he said.

He acknowledges it might be different with a club leader, which has been the backbone of the outrage directed towards Allen at the Eagles.

"Yeh, possibly. Hopefully it hasn't happened. I haven't heard of Toby (Greene) meeting with anyone. Maybe captain's a little different, but that doesn't mean he's not as invested this week as he was last week or in future weeks. Players give their absolute best every time they take the field whether they’re captain or not."

Toby Greene and Adam Kingsley lead GWS from the field after the Giants' qualifying final loss to Sydney in 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Sunday's clash at Engie Stadium looms, on paper at least, as a chance for the Giants to get their newly minted forward line to sharpen up its synergy against a struggling side that may afford them the chance to control large parts of the game.

It'll be a second week together for Greene, Jesse Hogan, Jake Stringer, Aaron Cadman, Brent Daniels and Darcy Jones.

That's a scary proposition for the 0-3 Eagles.

"It's nowhere near where we expect it to get to and that's understandable considering we introduced a couple of new guys (Hogan and Stringer) last week. The synergy in games isn't quite there yet but that's OK, it's early in the season and we'll build upon that.

"(Stringer) has got a lot of work to do in terms of getting up to speed and knowing where he needs to be in each moment, but there were plenty of moments (against Hawthorn) where he was able to win the ball in contest and burst out. We'd like him to finish his work and we’re sure that will come," said Kingsley.

Jesse Hogan and Jake Stringer celebrate during the round three match between Hawthorn and GWS at University of Tasmania Stadium, March 29, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Jake Riccardi looks set to come into the team for his first game of the season after serving an off-season suspension, and is likely to be the second ruck in place of Lachie Keeffe.

While it may be a game starved of huge subplots, a Toby Bedford hard tag on Harley Reid looms as a fascinating situation to watch come Sunday, for Reid's ability to control his emotions amid the close checking from one of the game's best stoppers as anything, but that may not eventuate.

"Not sure what we'll do with Toby yet, probably not (tag Reid solely). We'll probably input more of a team tag than just Toby as per usual.

"He'll get plenty of attention whoever’s playing on him.

"That game last year he (Reid) had a couple of big moments on the far side of the ground, we're well aware of the danger that he poses," said Kingsley.

Learn More 00:51

As for his own young midfield star in Finn Callaghan, coping with the tag is a challenge he needs to come to terms with as well after Hawthorn diluted his influence in the second half in Launceston last week.

"He's got to continue to work through it. It's a little bit foreign being tagged at AFL level for him. There are multiple things strategically he can do to help support us. You've got to play a bit more of a selfless role and I thought Finn did that pretty well on the weekend but we didn't get the result," added Kingsley.

Without an out and out tagger it's hard to know how Andrew McQualter will approach the unenviable task of trying to shut Callaghan down.

However, his coaching counterpart is planning for a tough encounter on Sunday from a West Coast side that has named three debutants in Sandy Brock, Tom Gross and Hamish Davis.

"They'll be motivated whether the hoopla (from the Allen saga) is around them or not. It's going to be a tough game.

Learn More 02:07

"They were leading Brisbane two weeks ago and they've beaten us before at this time of the year. I'm sure it'll be a pretty tough game to be quite frank. That's what Brisbane got, that's what Fremantle got irrespective of the scoreboard," Kingsley said.

The West Coast clash at Engie Stadium will be the last at the Giants' home ground for six weeks due to the Easter show at the showgrounds, with their two home games in that period to be played in their home away from home, Canberra.

"It's a bit disjointed for our fans as they don't get to see us for six weeks which is a shame. We get to play in Canberra and it’s a sell out there again which is amazing, but obviously we want to play in front of our Western Sydney fans as well.

"We've got the game at the Swans in that time, so I'd encourage as many of our members to get there as possible to the SCG. It is what it is, it's not changing. I'd like to thing we adapt quite well," Kingsley said.