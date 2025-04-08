L-R: Will Ashcroft, Tom Liberatore, Noah Anderson. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE APRIL edition of The 25 was full of massive names, but a host of young stars are ready to surge onto the list next month.

On Tuesday, AFL.com.au's panel of journalists released the list of the 25 best players in the AFL, based both on form to start the season and a body of work across previous years.

There are three new players compared to the March list, with Jordan Dawson, Matt Rowell and Sam Darcy rewarded for their strong starts to 2025, replacing Max Holmes, Harry Sheezel and Jason Horne-Francis.

So who are those on the cusp would could force their way in for the May edition?

A trio of midfielders at varying stages of their careers were all close to the April list and are ones to watch over the next month. Western Bulldogs veteran Tom Liberatore, Gold Coast skipper Noah Anderson and Brisbane young gun Will Ashcroft would be hard to leave out in May if they continue their hot form to start 2025.

Another to watch out for is Tom De Koning, who was close after being a rare shining light for Carlton in a disappointing campaign so far.

Learn More 04:44

And of course, the omitted trio of Holmes, Horne-Francis and Sheezel could all win their way back onto the list if they fire across the next month of football.

Take a look at the April rankings below and be sure to return next month for the May edition of The 25.

The 25, April edition

1 - Nick Daicos

2 - Patrick Cripps

3 - Marcus Bontempelli

4 - Isaac Heeney

5 - Jeremy Cameron

6 - Chad Warner

7 - Lachie Neale

8 - Christian Petracca

9 - Zak Butters

10 - Caleb Serong

11 - Sam Taylor

12 - Toby Greene

13 - Zach Merrett

14 - Charlie Curnow

15 - Max Gawn

16 - Will Day

17 - Jesse Hogan

18 - Jordan Dawson

19 - Izak Rankine

20 - Errol Gulden

21 - Matt Rowell

22 - James Sicily

23 - Tom Stewart

24 - Harris Andrews

25 - Sam Darcy