THE APRIL edition of The 25 was full of massive names, but a host of young stars are ready to surge onto the list next month.
On Tuesday, AFL.com.au's panel of journalists released the list of the 25 best players in the AFL, based both on form to start the season and a body of work across previous years.
There are three new players compared to the March list, with Jordan Dawson, Matt Rowell and Sam Darcy rewarded for their strong starts to 2025, replacing Max Holmes, Harry Sheezel and Jason Horne-Francis.
So who are those on the cusp would could force their way in for the May edition?
A trio of midfielders at varying stages of their careers were all close to the April list and are ones to watch over the next month. Western Bulldogs veteran Tom Liberatore, Gold Coast skipper Noah Anderson and Brisbane young gun Will Ashcroft would be hard to leave out in May if they continue their hot form to start 2025.
Another to watch out for is Tom De Koning, who was close after being a rare shining light for Carlton in a disappointing campaign so far.
And of course, the omitted trio of Holmes, Horne-Francis and Sheezel could all win their way back onto the list if they fire across the next month of football.
Take a look at the April rankings below and be sure to return next month for the May edition of The 25.
The 25, April edition
1 - Nick Daicos
2 - Patrick Cripps
3 - Marcus Bontempelli
4 - Isaac Heeney
5 - Jeremy Cameron
6 - Chad Warner
7 - Lachie Neale
8 - Christian Petracca
9 - Zak Butters
10 - Caleb Serong
11 - Sam Taylor
12 - Toby Greene
13 - Zach Merrett
14 - Charlie Curnow
15 - Max Gawn
16 - Will Day
17 - Jesse Hogan
18 - Jordan Dawson
19 - Izak Rankine
20 - Errol Gulden
21 - Matt Rowell
22 - James Sicily
23 - Tom Stewart
24 - Harris Andrews
25 - Sam Darcy