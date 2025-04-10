The teams are in for round five's Friday and Saturday games, as well as Sunday's squads

Noah Balta, Bailey Scott and Jake Waterman. Pictures: AFL Photos

NOAH Balta has been left out of Richmond's team to play Fremantle on Sunday, despite having served his suspension.

The Tigers have also lost young stars Sam Lalor and Harry Armstrong for the Barossa Valley match, both out injured.

In other round five team news, Bailey Scott has been dropped by North Melbourne as one of three changes to face Gold Coast, Norm Smith medallist Jason Johannisen is in for his first game of 2025 and Jake Waterman is back for a West Coast team that has swung the selection axe.

After serving the four-match home and away ban imposed by the club for a pre-season assault he has pleaded guilty to, Balta will now have to wait at least another week to play after the Tigers decided to leave him out of their team. He will instead play in the VFL team against the Australia U18s on Sunday.

"Noah will return through our VFL team this weekend given the time he has spent out of the game," Richmond footy manager Tim Livingstone said.

"This is purely a football decision that we have made to ensure Noah builds important match conditioning before returning to AFL level."

Following two straight losses, the Kangaroos have dropped Scott, but regain Finn O'Sullivan and Zane Duursma to face a Suns team that has recalled Nick Holman in place of injured Connor Budarick.

Johannisen will open his account for the season after overcoming a hamstring injury, facing unchanged premier Brisbane at Norwood Oval on Saturday afternoon.

Will Hoskin-Elliott is back as one of three changes for Collingwood's Friday night game against Sydney.

As confirmed earlier in the week, Harry McKay is back for Carlton, facing a West Coast team that has dropped four players, including Tim Kelly and Tyler Brockman.

The Eagles have recalled 2024 All-Australian full-forward Waterman, who has not played since round one against Gold Coast.

Liam Ryan is also back for Andrew McQualter’s men.

In Sunday's games, Hayden Young, Sam Switkowski and Sean Darcy are all back for the Dockers against Richmond.

James Worpel has been named in Hawthorn’s extended squad of 26, as has Travis Boak for Port Adelaide as the teams face off in a blockbuster closure to Gather Round.

Jack Steele is back for St Kilda, while Greater Western Sydney regains Stephen Coniglio.

FRIDAY, APRIL 11

Collingwood v Sydney at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

COLLINGWOOD

In: L.Sullivan, E.Allan, W.Hoskin-Elliott

Out: D.Houston (suspension), J.De Goey (ankle), L.Schultz (hamstring)

R4 sub: Ned Long

SYDNEY

In: Nil

Out: Nil

R4 sub: Angus Sheldrick

SATURDAY, APRIL 12

North Melbourne v Gold Coast at Barossa Park, 12.05pm ACST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: F.O'Sullivan, Z.Duursma, Z.Fisher

Out: B.Scott (omitted), M.Whitlock (omitted), R.Hansen jnr (omitted)

R4 sub: Riley Hardeman

GOLD COAST

In: N.Holman

Out: C.Budarick (ribs)

R4 sub: Jake Rogers

Carlton v West Coast at Adelaide Oval, 12.50pm ACST

CARLTON

In: H.McKay, M.Cottrell, M.Carroll, C.Durdin

Out: L.Young (omitted), L.Cowan (hamstring), A.Moir (omitted), C.Lord (omitted)

R4 sub: Ashton Moir

WEST COAST

In: H.Edwards, J.Waterman, L.Ryan, J.Hutchinson

Out: T.Brockman (omitted), T.Kelly (omitted), N.Long (omitted), T.Cole (omitted)

R4 sub: Hamish Davis

Western Bulldogs v Brisbane at Norwood Oval, 3.45pm ACST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: J.Johannisen, C.Hynes, L.Cleary

Out: O.Baker (suspension), L.Vandermeer (knee), H.Gallagher (omitted)

R4 sub: Harvey Gallagher

BRISBANE

In: Nil

Out: Nil

R4 sub: Will McLachlan

Melbourne v Essendon at Adelaide Oval, 7.05pm ACST

MELBOURNE

In: X.Lindsay

Out: D.Turner (omitted)

R4 sub: Charlie Spargo

ESSENDON

In: A.Perkins, W.Setterfield

Out: J.Caldwell (hamstring), T.Edwards (knee)

R3 sub: Saad El-Hawli

SUNDAY, APRIL 13

Richmond v Fremantle at Barossa Park, 12.05pm ACST

RICHMOND

In: M.Rioli, J.Faull, H.Ralphsmith, S.Ryan, C.Gray

Out: S.Lalor (hip), H.Armstrong (hamstring)

R4 sub: Jacob Bauer

FREMANTLE

In: H.Young, S.Switkowski, S.Darcy, L.Reidy, O.McDonald, J.Aish

Out: C.Wagner (calf), N.O'Driscoll (ankle), L.Jackson (hamstring)

R4 sub: Karl Worner

St Kilda v Greater Western Sydney at Norwood Oval, 2.50pm ACST

ST KILDA

In: J.Steele, L.Henry, H.Boxshall

Out: Nil

R4 sub: Angus Hastie

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: S.Coniglio, J.Leake, H.Thomas, T.McMullin

Out: B.Daniels (abdominal strain)

R4 sub: Xavier O'Halloran

Port Adelaide v Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, 6.50pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: T.Cochrane, I.Soldo, T.Boak, W.Lorenz

Out: D.Byrne-Jones (suspension)

R4 sub: Joe Berry

HAWTHORN

In: J.Worpel, N.Reeves, J.Serong, H.Hustwaite

Out: W.Day (foot)

R3 sub: Luke Breust