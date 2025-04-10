NOAH Balta has been left out of Richmond's team to play Fremantle on Sunday, despite having served his suspension.
The Tigers have also lost young stars Sam Lalor and Harry Armstrong for the Barossa Valley match, both out injured.
In other round five team news, Bailey Scott has been dropped by North Melbourne as one of three changes to face Gold Coast, Norm Smith medallist Jason Johannisen is in for his first game of 2025 and Jake Waterman is back for a West Coast team that has swung the selection axe.
After serving the four-match home and away ban imposed by the club for a pre-season assault he has pleaded guilty to, Balta will now have to wait at least another week to play after the Tigers decided to leave him out of their team. He will instead play in the VFL team against the Australia U18s on Sunday.
"Noah will return through our VFL team this weekend given the time he has spent out of the game," Richmond footy manager Tim Livingstone said.
"This is purely a football decision that we have made to ensure Noah builds important match conditioning before returning to AFL level."
Following two straight losses, the Kangaroos have dropped Scott, but regain Finn O'Sullivan and Zane Duursma to face a Suns team that has recalled Nick Holman in place of injured Connor Budarick.
Johannisen will open his account for the season after overcoming a hamstring injury, facing unchanged premier Brisbane at Norwood Oval on Saturday afternoon.
Will Hoskin-Elliott is back as one of three changes for Collingwood's Friday night game against Sydney.
As confirmed earlier in the week, Harry McKay is back for Carlton, facing a West Coast team that has dropped four players, including Tim Kelly and Tyler Brockman.
The Eagles have recalled 2024 All-Australian full-forward Waterman, who has not played since round one against Gold Coast.
Liam Ryan is also back for Andrew McQualter’s men.
In Sunday's games, Hayden Young, Sam Switkowski and Sean Darcy are all back for the Dockers against Richmond.
James Worpel has been named in Hawthorn’s extended squad of 26, as has Travis Boak for Port Adelaide as the teams face off in a blockbuster closure to Gather Round.
Jack Steele is back for St Kilda, while Greater Western Sydney regains Stephen Coniglio.
FRIDAY, APRIL 11
Collingwood v Sydney at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST
COLLINGWOOD
In: L.Sullivan, E.Allan, W.Hoskin-Elliott
Out: D.Houston (suspension), J.De Goey (ankle), L.Schultz (hamstring)
R4 sub: Ned Long
SYDNEY
In: Nil
Out: Nil
R4 sub: Angus Sheldrick
SATURDAY, APRIL 12
North Melbourne v Gold Coast at Barossa Park, 12.05pm ACST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: F.O'Sullivan, Z.Duursma, Z.Fisher
Out: B.Scott (omitted), M.Whitlock (omitted), R.Hansen jnr (omitted)
R4 sub: Riley Hardeman
GOLD COAST
In: N.Holman
Out: C.Budarick (ribs)
R4 sub: Jake Rogers
Carlton v West Coast at Adelaide Oval, 12.50pm ACST
CARLTON
In: H.McKay, M.Cottrell, M.Carroll, C.Durdin
Out: L.Young (omitted), L.Cowan (hamstring), A.Moir (omitted), C.Lord (omitted)
R4 sub: Ashton Moir
WEST COAST
In: H.Edwards, J.Waterman, L.Ryan, J.Hutchinson
Out: T.Brockman (omitted), T.Kelly (omitted), N.Long (omitted), T.Cole (omitted)
R4 sub: Hamish Davis
Western Bulldogs v Brisbane at Norwood Oval, 3.45pm ACST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: J.Johannisen, C.Hynes, L.Cleary
Out: O.Baker (suspension), L.Vandermeer (knee), H.Gallagher (omitted)
R4 sub: Harvey Gallagher
BRISBANE
In: Nil
Out: Nil
R4 sub: Will McLachlan
Melbourne v Essendon at Adelaide Oval, 7.05pm ACST
MELBOURNE
In: X.Lindsay
Out: D.Turner (omitted)
R4 sub: Charlie Spargo
ESSENDON
In: A.Perkins, W.Setterfield
Out: J.Caldwell (hamstring), T.Edwards (knee)
R3 sub: Saad El-Hawli
SUNDAY, APRIL 13
Richmond v Fremantle at Barossa Park, 12.05pm ACST
RICHMOND
In: M.Rioli, J.Faull, H.Ralphsmith, S.Ryan, C.Gray
Out: S.Lalor (hip), H.Armstrong (hamstring)
R4 sub: Jacob Bauer
FREMANTLE
In: H.Young, S.Switkowski, S.Darcy, L.Reidy, O.McDonald, J.Aish
Out: C.Wagner (calf), N.O'Driscoll (ankle), L.Jackson (hamstring)
R4 sub: Karl Worner
St Kilda v Greater Western Sydney at Norwood Oval, 2.50pm ACST
ST KILDA
In: J.Steele, L.Henry, H.Boxshall
Out: Nil
R4 sub: Angus Hastie
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: S.Coniglio, J.Leake, H.Thomas, T.McMullin
Out: B.Daniels (abdominal strain)
R4 sub: Xavier O'Halloran
Port Adelaide v Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, 6.50pm ACST
PORT ADELAIDE
In: T.Cochrane, I.Soldo, T.Boak, W.Lorenz
Out: D.Byrne-Jones (suspension)
R4 sub: Joe Berry
HAWTHORN
In: J.Worpel, N.Reeves, J.Serong, H.Hustwaite
Out: W.Day (foot)
R3 sub: Luke Breust