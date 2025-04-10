Picturesque Barossa Park in Lyndoch set a beautiful backdrop to Gather Round activities on Thursday

A general aerial view of Barossa Park ahead of the first ever AFL game at Barossa Park, April 10, 2025 in Lyndoch, South Australia. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S THE multi-million dollar marketing ploy with the picture perfect background.

Barossa Park in Lyndoch is just how South Australia's premier Peter Malinauskas envisioned it.

"The power of playing AFL footy in the Barossa isn't just about the success of the game itself," Malinauskas said on Thursday while surveying the Barossa's new sporting jewell.

"It's about the power of broadcasting an image to the rest of the country that they haven't seen before.

"There hasn't been AFL footy played in such a spectacular location as this ever before.

"And on the weekend, hundreds of thousands of Australians are going to turn on their television sets and see footy played amongst rolling hills and vineyards.

"That is the power of Gather Round. That is exactly the sort of image we want to project."

Lyndoch isn't the biggest town in the Barossa - Nuriootpa, Tanunda and Angaston are larger in the valley rolling through a 13km by 14km stretch of prime wine land.

But the oval in Lyndoch, with a population of 4200, is the prettiest.

"This game could have been played at other locations in the Barossa, this is true," Malinauskas said.

"But we wanted the images.

"Hopefully everyone can now see why we chose to do it in Lyndoch. The vista is spectacular."

Barossa Valley's mayor Bill Lange was blunt: hosting Gather Round games is marketing for his region.

He hopes AFL is the key to unlocking millions in spending for the Barossa's 150-plus wineries and 80 cellar doors.

"This is an investment in the future," Lange said on Thursday.

"As much as we are really rapt to have the AFL and Gather Round here - it's a marquee event, it's the main event.

"But coupled with that throughout the Barossa, we have got some incredible sideshows happening.

"It has a really important future, long after the AFL - and we hope they're here for a long, long time, I might add."