Hawthorn forward says there's no intention to play down last year's semi final fracas ahead of highly anticipated game

Nick Watson celebrates during the Semi Final match between Port Adelaide and Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, September 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN is approaching its highly-anticipated grudge match against Port Adelaide with "more anger" than a normal game.

The undefeated Hawks will return to Adelaide Oval for the first time since their 2024 campaign ended in fiery and dramatic circumstances last September.

Port coach Ken Hinkley was fined $20,000 for his taunting of Jack Ginnivan on the ground after the Hawks' three-point loss, having been enraged by a comment the youngster made on social media prior to the semi-final.

Hawthorn captain James Sicily then jumped in to defend Ginnivan, engaging in some heated words with Hinkley that continued as Hawks champion Luke Breust was being chaired off the ground after his 300th game.

Hawthorn dynamo Nick Watson expected the group to be fired up for Sunday night's blockbuster.

"Obviously it sits in the tummy," said Watson, who was speaking on Thursday as an ambassador for Greyhound Adoption Month.

"Everyone knows what happened last year, and it definitely sits there and put a bit of anger towards us.

"It will be a very heated game, playing in front of their fans as well.

"It definitely sits in the back of our heads, and obviously we'll have a bit more anger going into this week.

"We definitely want to get one back on them."

Watson, in just his second season, has been a key member of the 'Hollywood Hawks'.

Nick Watson celebrates during the round three match between Hawthorn and GWS at University of Tasmania Stadium, March 29, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Nicknamed 'The Wizard', the 20-year-old, alongside Ginnivan, has become known for his lively goal celebrations.

The most memorable image of last year's post-script was Hinkley mimicking a plane, telling Ginnivan he wouldn't be flying to Sydney for the preliminary final.

"Maybe if we're winning," Watson said, when asked if he would pull off an aeroplane celebration.

"We've got to get the win first, that's our main goal, and there could be a few outrageous 'celes' (celebrations) I reckon.

"It (Hinkley's aeroplane move last September) definitely set Sicily off ... there was a bit that went down."

Hawthorn (4-0) will head to Gather Round without star midfielder Will Day, who could miss the rest of the home-and-away season with a foot injury.

Watson described Day's injury as a "heartbreaker".

"It was a bit of a shock," Watson said.

"No one was really expecting it, just a check-up scan.

"It's a huge loss, but I'm sure there'll be boys who come through the VFL that will step up and take his spot."