Justin Longmuir is weighing up the return of Sean Darcy to the AFL line-up, with a number of other players close to returning

Sean Darcy warms up before the round 22 match between Fremantle and Geelong at Optus Stadium on August 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE coach Justin Longmuir has no doubt ruck Sean Darcy will be able to get through a full AFL game if he proves his fitness and is selected to return against Richmond.

The Dockers are considering a second game back in the WAFL for Darcy, who is returning from an interrupted pre-season with knee and ankle surgeries.

With Luke Jackson sidelined with a hamstring injury, potential replacement Liam Reidy trained in a stronger line-up during match simulation on Thursday, opposed to Darcy.

Longmuir said the Dockers would weigh up their options later on Thursday as Hayden Young, Nat Fyfe and Sam Switkowski also press to return against Richmond on Sunday.

Asked if he had concerns about Darcy's ability to complete a full match, the coach said: "Not at all".

"Clearly he won't be as match fit as he will be in three or four or five games' time, but we've got to start somewhere," Longmuir said on Thursday.

"We want him to do some stuff today and then we'll have a chat after training."

Longmuir said the Dockers would factor in the Tigers and the form of their captain Toby Nankervis as well as what was best for Darcy's long-term fitness and form.

Star midfielder Young looks almost certain to return, training fully on Thursday after a fitness test and moving well after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Longmuir said Fyfe would also be in the mix after a week off playing in the WAFL to recover from knee soreness.

"He'll be available for selection and goes into the same category as Sean, Youngy and 'Switta'.

"Well just make sure we manage all of those players the right way."

Longmuir said he considered Fyfe part of the Dockers' best line-up, but the dual Brownlow medallist would need to be "fully fit, injury free and really confident in his body and his game" to return.

Nat Fyfe after the R24 match between Fremantle and Port Adelaide at Optus Stadium on August 25, 2024. Picture: Getty Image/AFL Photos

The return of Switkowski could force a difficult decision in the forward line, with draftee Murphy Reid and pre-season addition Isaiah Dudley impressing so far this season.

Dudley did not deserve to be out of the team after bringing excellent goal sense and forward pressure, Longmuir said, but a selection squeeze was a good sign for the club.

"I see Switta as one of the best small forwards in the comp," Longmuir said.

Sam Switkowski is assisted by Karl Amon during the 2025 Indigenous All Stars game. Picture: AFL Photos

"He plays a massive role in our team, he's one of our leaders, and he'll come back in if he's declared fit and he gets through training.

"It's what we want to create as a football club. Guys in good form who miss out. We want a selection squeeze and competition for spots."

All-Australian defender Luke Ryan trained lightly on Thursday, with Jackson and half-back Corey Wagner walking laps after fresh injuries.

The Dockers will head straight from Adelaide after Gather Round to Melbourne, rather than returning to Perth ahead of their clash against the Demons at the MCG.