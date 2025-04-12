Simon Goodwin says he has the credentials to lead Melbourne out of its 0-5 start

Simon Goodwin after Melbourne's loss to Essendon in Gather Round, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SIMON Goodwin is backing his ability to salvage Melbourne's sinking season - and quickly.

The Demons remain winless from five games after slumping to a 15.6 (96) to 8.9 (57) loss to Essendon at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night.

But Goodwin remains "incredibly confident" in his coaching skills to oversee a sharp turnaround in fortunes.

"It's not about me" he said.

"It's about the club, it's about the team, it's about these players.

"We've had a lot of challenges through my time at the footy club.

"And I've been pretty well serviced to see the club through that and I feel pretty well credentialed to do that.

"We're in a challenging spot right now and we acknowledge that.

"But my focus is just doing my job to the best the ability and I believe I've got the credentials to do it."

The 48-year-old conceded his players were lacking confidence but said bluntly: "It's AFL footy - fight your way through it".

"We're not where we want to be right now but we are still going to keep working," Goodwin added.

"We will come out of it.

"It can turn very quickly. People say it all the time: it's never as bad, and it's never as good - and right now, it feels bad.

"It can turn quick. Players can come into form quick ... it will turn and we'll be away."

Goodwin said fixing Melbourne's scoring woes - they're averaging about 60 points a game - was a priority ahead of hosting Fremantle next Saturday.

"Clearly there's some things we have got to work on with our method," he said.

"But there's also a fight that you need and a consistency in that.

"There's some clear things in our game we have got to get better at - our inside 50s, we need to start to score.

"We need to start getting more pressure on the ball and we need to win more contests behind the ball.

"It's pretty simple in terms of what we've got to do but there's a bit in that."