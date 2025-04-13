The Dockers have brushed past the Tigers after a blistering third quarter

Josh Treacy celebrates a goal during Fremantle's clash against Richmond in round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

A CAREER-HIGH six goals from Josh Treacy has steered Fremantle to a record 61-point win over Richmond in the Dockers' biggest ever victory over the Tigers.

Richmond made a fair fist of the first half, but Fremantle's class rose to the top after the main break, kicking six goals to one in the third term to coast away in the 16.12 (108) to 7.5 (47) result, played in hot conditions in the Barossa.

TIGERS v DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats

Treacy has a strong record against the Tigers, previously booting five when they met last year, and set the tone in the first quarter.

He moved Ben Miller – Richmond's only viable option as a key back, with the shorter Jacob Blight in attack – around with ease early, finding space both on the lead and when dropping off the back, kicking three in the first 12 minutes to give the Dockers a slender lead.

Early days saw Richmond playing with a pressure reminiscent of the breakthrough round one against Carlton, the youngsters hassling and harrying, particularly in attack where they leant into their smaller forward line.

But as has been the case in the past few weeks, the Tigers appear to have only one half in them, the Dockers stamping their authority after the main break with a series of quick clearances and goals to sew up the win very early in the third term.

A fascinating battle had played out in the middle of the field in the opening half, with Richmond's experienced trio of Jacob Hopper, Tim Taranto and Kamdyn McIntosh finally finding some form.

Andy Brayshaw kept the Dockers competitive early while Caleb Serong was struggling somewhat to shake some early attention, and Hayden Young was finding his way back in his first AFL game of the season after a hamstring injury.

But once the powerful Docker hit his straps, he did so with style, booting truly with a kick that easily cleared 60m as his side got on a roll and completed a 21-point turnaround in the second term – the first half seeing seven lead changes in a see-sawing affair.

From that point, Fremantle's momentum completely steamrolled over the top of the tiring Tigers, skipper and key defender Alex Pearce even bobbing up for his sixth career goal in 126 games, as his side kicked 12 of the final 13 goals of the game.

Intercept backman Luke Ryan was subbed off at three-quarter time, due to a minor ongoing shoulder concern, while injury-prone spearhead Tom Lynch was also subbed at the final break, having gone through a fitness test for a corkie before the call was made.

Patrick Voss may come under MRO scrutiny for a late and high forearm to Nick Vlastuin's head in the final minutes of the game, the Tigers veteran leaving the field under the blood rule.

Field umpire Paul Rebeschini was an unfortunate casualty late in the first quarter, suffering an accidental head clash with Jayden Short, sitting out the second half.

The welcome return of Hayden Young

Fresh off signing a mega-deal just before Christmas – tying him to the club until 2033 – star midfielder Young made his long-awaited return after a hamstring injury delayed his start to the year. The Dockers have missed his bullocking power around the stoppages in the first month of the season, but it was his attack on the footy while resting forward that was potentially more dangerous. On managed minutes, he finished with 18 disposals, two goals and two clearances from 69 per cent game time.

Remember me?

Dual-premiership Tiger-turned-Docker Shai Bolton played his first game against his old club on Sunday, and was an ever-present threat in attack. While his finishing skills left a bit to be desired, particularly in front of goal, he leapt well for the footy, and Richmond had no answer to his pace and agility. The only thing that stopped him was calf cramp in the third term, but he played out the game, kicking his second with a classic front-and-centre.

Cub watch

For Richmond fans, it's a year for the little things, finding small moments on which to hang their hats. Steely Green pulled off an absolute blinder from the boundary line, Luke Trainor once again showed plenty of composure in defence and Hugo Ralphsmith made a very solid return from a hamstring injury, appearing to have developed his strength over summer. It was a tough debut for 19-year-old key forward Jonty Faull, who at least had a hand in the Tigers' first goal.

RICHMOND 4.2 6.3 7.3 7.5 (47)

FREMANTLE 4.4 7.7 13.8 16.12 (108)

GOALS

Richmond: Rioli 2, Sonsie, McIntosh, Lynch, Green, Blight

Fremantle: Treacy 6, Frederick 3, Young 2, Bolton 2, Voss, Reid, Pearce

BEST

Richmond: Hopper, Nankervis, McIntosh, Ralphsmith, Trainor

Fremantle: Brayshaw, Treacy, Young, Pearce, Serong, Bolton



INJURIES

Richmond: Nil

Fremantle: Nil



SUBSTITUTES

Richmond: Jacob Bauer (replaced Tom Lynch at three-quarter time)

Fremantle: Isaiah Dudley (replaced Luke Ryan at three-quarter time)



Crowd: 10,028 at Barossa Park