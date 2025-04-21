Follow all the action from the clash between the Cats and Hawks

Bailey Smith ahead of Geelong's match against Hawthorn on Easter Monday, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG has made another late change ahead of its clash against Hawthorn on Easter Monday.

Oisin Mullin (hip) has been withdrawn from the team and replaced by Ted Clohesy, who will start as the substitute at the MCG.

CATS v HAWKS Follow it LIVE

The Cats have made a change to their side an hour before the first bounce in their past five matches.

Changkuoth Jiath will start as Hawthorn's sub.

While it has endured something of a rollercoaster start to the campaign, Geelong recorded a stunning win over the Crows in Adelaide last time out.

Learn More 01:44

The Hawks' perfect start to the season was ended with a shock loss to Port Adelaide to finish Gather Round, with Sam Mitchell's side making a slow start and not able to recover in the defeat at Adelaide Oval.

Livewire Jack Ginnivan is among two players dropped by the Hawks, with Connor Macdonald recalled after overcoming an ankle injury, while Jack Scrimshaw also returns and Finn Maginness has been omitted.

Learn More 06:15

Geelong has confirmed a recall for star defender Tom Stewart, with Clohesy retaining his spot after Mullin was withdrawn.

A potentially record crowd is expected on the public holiday Monday for the now traditional Easter clash.

Geelong v Hawthorn at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

LATE CHANGE

Geelong: Oisin Mullin (hip) replaced by Ted Clohesy

SUBSTITUTES

Geelong: Ted Clohesy

Hawthorn: Changkuoth Jiath

Geelong's late changes, 2025

R2 v St Kilda: Bailey Smith (calf), replaced in selected side by Ted Clohesy

R3 v Brisbane: Tom Stewart (knee) replaced in selected side by Mark O'Connor

R4 v Melbourne: Mark Blicavs (illness) replaced in selected side by Rhys Stanley

R5 v Adelaide: Tom Stewart (illness), replaced in selected side by Ted Clohesy

R6 v Hawthorn: Oisin Mullin (hip), replaced in selected side by Ted Clohesy