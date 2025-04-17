You can watch every game of the 2025 VFL and VFLW seasons LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

Sam Docherty during the First Elimination Final between Brisbane and Carlton at the Gabba, September 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

STATE LEAGUE footy is back and you can catch every VFL and VFLW game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au.

After last weekend's pause for state games in South Australia, the VFL action resumes on Good Friday with four big match-ups, including North Melbourne's clash with Carlton and Brisbane taking on Collingwood, both games starting at 12.05pm AEST.

>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

Other tasty matches in the VFL include top-of-the-ladder Southport meeting Queensland rival Gold Coast, Casey hosting Greater Western Sydney, and Geelong and Box Hill going toe-to-toe.

Meanwhile, the VFLW season also kicks off in earnest on Friday ahead of a mouthwatering 2025, with the reigning premiers Kangaroos hosting the Blues at Arden Street from 9.15am AEST ahead of the VFL clash.

Last year's VFLW runners-up Western Bulldogs host Williamstown in a standalone game on Sunday.

>> Kayo subscribers can stream AFL games LIVE from the AFL Live Official App on mobile

The VFL home and away season will consist of 21 rounds, with every team to play 18 matches. The top 10 teams on the ladder will qualify for the finals series, which will conclude with the Grand Final on the weekend of September 20-21.

The rebel VFL Women's competition includes 14 home and away rounds.

You will also be able to watch the best under-18 footballers in the country LIVE and FREE when the Marsh AFL National Championships begin in June.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2025 VFL and VFLW seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

>> Check out the VFLW fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game