Zac Bailey says the blockbuster match-up between Brisbane and Collingwood is always a highlight on his calendar

Zac Bailey runs with the ball during the Grand Final between Brisbane and Collingwood at the MCG on September 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ZAC Bailey has a knack of delivering iconic moments against Collingwood.

There was his memorable goal during the first quarter of the 2023 Grand Final. And what about his after-the-siren heroics at Marvel Stadium in 2021?

And on the cusp of facing the Magpies in the traditional Easter Thursday timeslot at the Gabba, the Brisbane livewire has produced some of the best football of his career to open 2025.

Through the Lions' 5-0 start to the season, Bailey has kicked 12 goals and been a source of consistency that many of his teammates have struggled with.

Speaking to AFL.com.au on the eve of the blockbuster, the 25-year-old said he often had this contest circled on the draw.

"They're such a big club and their supporters are so passionate, it brings such a great environment to play," Bailey said.

Zac Bailey marks the ball during the R3 match between Brisbane and Collingwood at the Gabba on March 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"Big games like this, we love playing in.

"Personally, I feel like I play my best footy in those moments. I always enjoy playing them (Collingwood) as well."

That first become evident four years ago when the former first-round draft pick lived out the childhood dream of sinking a set shot following the final siren.

Brisbane was 0-2 that season and staring down the barrel of losing its first three. But not on Bailey's watch.

"I find it funny that we continue to talk about it even though it was probably four years ago," he laughed.

"When I look back on that moment, it's personally one of the highlights of my career and something I'll always remember.

"Every kid dreams about doing that when they're growing up. To do it Easter Thursday, one of the biggest games of the year, and do it in one of my first years, was just such an amazing experience."

Learn More 00:33

Although the Lions lost the 2023 decider by four points in heartbreaking fashion, Bailey provided a magic moment that will be long remembered by those at the MCG and in front of televisions alike.

After smothering a Mason Cox kick from defence, Bailey had a second involvement when receiving a handball from Joe Daniher. Hemmed against the boundary line, he stepped Nathan Murphy, swerved around Cox and curled back his right-foot snap with precision.

Learn More 00:52

Last season things weren't as smooth. Bailey suffered a serious ankle injury against Melbourne in round five, missed five matches and was never quite the same on return.

"I lost a bit of confidence in my game after the injury," he said.

"I like to take the game on, use speed, and I think I lost a bit of that last year and wasn't really playing with any confidence.

"Over the pre-season I came back fit and ready to go … and in-game, continue to back myself and my ability and I think when I do that, I'm playing my best and when I'm not, like last year, I'm inconsistent."

Four goals in the season-opener against Sydney and three each against Richmond and the Western Bulldogs in the past fortnight has set Bailey's season up.

"After last year I wanted to come to this year and be a little more consistent," he said.

"Most of my career I've had good games here and there, but I haven't been able to string a full season together of consistent footy.

"I feel like I've started the season alright, but it's only five games."

Zac Bailey celebrates a goal during the R3 match between Brisbane and Geelong at the Gabba on March 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Which brings him to game No.6, against his old foe, a team that has beaten Brisbane three straight times.

"In the early days, the way they played with their chaotic ball movement … we probably struggled a bit with that," he said.

"They've got us the last three times, so it's still working against us, but I think we understand as a group how to play against that a little better.

"It'll be another great game."