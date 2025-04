Join Michael Whiting and Nathan Schmook for AFL Daily

Darcy Cameron and Oscar McInerney during the match between Collingwood and Brisbane in R23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Michael Whiting and Nathan Schmook join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Queensland teams dominating the top of the ladder

- The key battles for Thursday night; Daicoses v Ashcrofts, McInerney v Cameron

- Unpacking Schmooky's interview with John Worsfold

- Just how deep are the Eagles' problems

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts