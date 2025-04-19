Melbourne records its first win of the season with a 10-point win over Fremantle

Kysaiah Pickett celebrates a goal during the match between Melbourne and Fremantle at the MCG in round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IT WAS the Kysaiah Pickett show at the MCG.

As the architect of Melbourne's first win of 2025, Pickett showed just why there's so much interest in a potential return to Western Australia in his side's 10-point win over Fremantle.

DEMONS v DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats

His five goals helped the Demons to their highest score of the season, running out 16.11 (107) to 14.13 (97) victors over the fancied Dockers on Saturday afternoon.

After trailing all game, a late flurry of goals from Fremantle threatened to break the hearts of Melbourne fans across the country.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 10:35 Full post-match, R6: Demons Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round six’s match against Fremantle

08:12 Highlights: Melbourne v Fremantle The Demons and Dockers clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

08:22 Full post-match, R6: Dockers Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round six’s match against Melbourne

01:23 High fives all round as Pickett does it all Kysaiah Pickett delivers five ripping majors in a brilliant showing against the Dockers

00:37 Langford lights up 'G to seal super victory Harvey Langford steps up at the right moment with a massive goal late

00:47 Showboating Pickett punches home his fifth Kysaiah Pickett gets out the back and slams home his fifth major of the match

00:38 McDonald delivers in magic moment on return Oscar McDonald snags an important major in his long-awaited return from injury

00:51 Pickett raises the bar with aerial wizardry Kysaiah Pickett takes to the skies before slotting his fourth goal of the opening half

00:38 Showtime Shai stuns all with insane finish Shai Bolton slots a goal that few others can with a brilliant dribbler from range

00:41 Chandler’s crazy rocket somehow bounces all the way Kade Chandler gets a fortuitous bounce as he nails one from 60m out

00:47 Dees stay on Trac with superstar's sizzling snap Christian Petracca slots a terrific goal on the burst as Melbourne extends its early lead

00:46 Reid hits it pure with pace and class Murphy Reid provides the perfect response for the Dockers with a brilliant goal on the run

00:48 Pickett perfection gets Dees underway Kysaiah Pickett shows his class with a brilliant pick-up and snap around the body

Jye Amiss, who for three quarters largely had a day to forget, was the man of the moment with two final quarter goals to put the game within reach. But it wasn't to be, as first-year Demon Harvey Langford secured the game.

Max Gawn's (28 disposals, 31 hitouts, 10 clearances) second half was that of a leader putting his team on his back, with his work around the contest neatly followed up by a strong intercepting presence through the middle of the ground.

Learn More 08:12

The hard running, outworking, dynamic Demons of old were back in action. They went to great lengths to outnumber Fremantle at the contest, and used quick handballs to exit congestion and generate attack.

Harrison Petty (four goals, 10 disposals) proved to be an effective north star up forward for Melbourne. In the absence of omitted pair Bayley Fritsch and Jacob van Rooyen, Petty just needed to compete in the air to bring the ball to ground, and he did so with aplomb. From there, smaller targets in Pickett, Christian Petracca (25 disposals, one goal), and Kade Chandler (nine disposals, two goals) got to work.

Learn More 00:47

It led Melbourne to record its equal-highest score of the year with a minute left on the clock in the second term.

Shai Bolton (20 disposals, three goals) did it all, moving smoothly around congestion and putting the ball in dangerous positions, but there was a sense of disorganisation in Fremantle's forward line. Coleman medal leader Josh Treacy couldn't reach his usual heights, starved of opportunity, and unable to make the most of those that did come his way.

Learn More 00:38

It was even more impressive from the Demons given the absence of defensive leaders Steven May and Jake Lever.

Too often were the Dockers caught trailing their opponents to the footy, conceding uncontested marks across the ground as the Demons worked to keep the ball in motion. Maintaining an air of constant, but controlled movement, supported well by crisp skills.

That neat skill was reliably launched by Jake Bowey (29 disposals, 649m gained) and Trent Rivers (26 disposals, one goal) from the half-back line.

Meanwhile, the work of Jack Viney (25 disposals, one goal) to not only limit Caleb Serong's (27 disposals) output, but then won his own ball was remarkable, and allowed the Demons to get really dangerous out of centre bounces.

Viney's efforts were emblematic of Melbourne's smart movement to exit congestion, calmly flicking the ball around by hand to find the outlet, then pulling the trigger to run the ball forward.

Andy Brayshaw (33 disposals, eight clearances, one goal) started the game like a house on fire, while Hayden Young (25, three) worked nicely into it for his second appearance of the year.

Learn More 00:46

The Kozzie Pickett show

In just his third game of the year, Kysaiah Pickett stepped out onto the MCG as a man on a mission. His work through the midfield, then sliding forward created countless headaches for Fremantle. His five goals for the game repeatedly forced the crowd to its feet, with his leap over teammate Harrison Petty late in the second quarter to take a stunning high mark an early crowd-pleaser. He only added to the highlight reel in the third term when he found himself one-out inside 50. Running onto the bouncing footy, he burned Josh Draper and just before slamming it through the big sticks, he turned to show the peace sign to Draper.

Learn More 01:23

Battle of the hardnuts

Jack Viney spent his Easter Saturday making Caleb Serong's life as difficult as possible. Wearing the Docker like a glove around stoppage, Viney expertly forced Serong in tight, and then spread brilliantly to become an outlet. Playing in such a way, he wasn't just able to limit the output of one of Fremantle's most important players, but got really dangerous himself. Serong started to work into the game after the opening quarter, finishing with 27 disposals and five clearances, but he struggled to have the damaging impact he typically enjoys.

The chase down

Despite being held at an arm's length all day, Fremantle sent a shiver of concern through Melbourne spines late in the game. Two goals to Jye Amiss during the final quarter had Fremantle down by just one straight kick, and there was a real chance the Demons would see their first win of the season snatched from under their noses. But the leaders steadied the ship, and set up a sealer by youngster Harvey Langford. There was pure relief emanating from the stands as the Melbourne chant sparked up and just willed the clock to zero.

Learn More 00:37

MELBOURNE 6.1 12.2 15.5 16.11 (107)

FREMANTLE 4.2 8.5 11.10 14.13 (97)

GOALS

Melbourne: Pickett 5, Petty 4, Chandler 2, Langford 2, Rivers, Petracca, Viney

Fremantle: Bolton 3, Amiss 3, Brayshaw, Reid, Treacy, Darcy, Sharp, McDonald, Dudley, Darcy

BEST

Melbourne: Pickett, Viney, Gawn, Bowey, Petty, Rivers

Fremantle: Bolton, Brayshaw, Young, Clark, Reid

INJURIES

Melbourne: Turner (concussion)

Fremantle: O'Meara (hamstring)

LATE CHANGES

Melbourne: Nil

Fremantle: Heath Chapman (illness), replaced in the selected side by James Aish

SUBSTITUTES

Melbourne: Harry Sharp (replaced Daniel Turner at half-time)

Fremantle: Isaiah Dudley (replaced Bailey Banfield in the third quarter)

Crowd: 25,202 at the MCG