Scans have confirmed an Achilles rupture for Sam Draper

Sam Draper leaves the field during round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

ESSENDON has confirmed a ruptured Achilles for Sam Draper as intrigue grows around the star ruck's future.

Draper is an unrestricted free agent at the end of this year, with Adelaide's interested in luring the 26-year-old cult figure away from the Bombers.

But after a strong start to the season, Draper went down with the devastating injury in Essendon's two-point win over West Coast on Friday night.

Learn More 01:14

Draper will undergo surgery to repair the damage in the coming days and is set to be sidelined for an extended period.

Given his contract status, there's a possibility Draper has played his final game for Essendon.

"We're absolutely devastated for 'Drapes', who's had a terrific start to the year," Essendon football manager Daniel McPherson said.

"He's worked so hard over the course of the pre-season and had started the season really strongly.

"Sam's obviously an important player for us, but he's also such a beloved member of this group by players, staff and fans alike.

"We'll support him through his rehab."

Draper's setback, in addition to Nick Bryan's season-ending knee injury, means Essendon will likely have to turn to 36-year-old veteran Todd Goldstein to lead the ruck in the Anzac Day blockbuster against Collingwood.