HIGH-FLYING Collingwood takes on Essendon in the traditional Anzac Day blockbuster.

The Magpies are one of the premiership favourites after winning five straight games to sit at 5-1.

The Bombers, meanwhile, have strung together three consecutive wins as injuries begin to hit.

Rucks Nick Bryan (knee) and Sam Draper (Achilles) have suffered season-ending injuries in the past fortnight.

Essendon's big-man woes have opened the door for veteran Todd Goldstein to play his first game of the season, the 36-year-old stepping up from part-time ruck coach to full-time The Man.

Kyle Langford also comes back in after missing the last four rounds through injury and will add an extra avenue to goal alongside last week's six-goal hero Peter Wright.

The Pies have dropped Mason Cox and Ed Allan from the side that knocked off the previously undefeated Brisbane last round, while star recruit Dan Houston returns from another suspension, along with Tim Membrey and Lachie Sullivan.

Collingwood v Essendon at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Collingwood: Lachie Sullivan

Essendon: Jye Menzie

At just 22 years and 112 days, Nick Daicos will become Collingwood's youngest captain in 57 years when he leads the team out in the absence of Darcy Moore (ear).

Fremantle hosts Adelaide in the night game at Optus Stadium.

The Dockers are under some pressure after an underwhelming 3-3 start to the season, including last week's loss to Melbourne.

Adelaide bounced back to winning ways with a hard-fought victory over Greater Western Sydney in round six.

The Crows are 4-2 and look like a side that should be playing finals in 2025.

Adelaide has regained Josh Rachele and James Peatling, who come in for Darcy Fogarty and Sam Berry.

The Dockers have dropped James Aish and Bailey Banfield and Jaeger O'Meara is out injured, with Corey Wagner, Heath Chapman and Quinton Narkle coming in.