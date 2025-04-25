IF ONE Daicos doesn't get you, the other one will.
Even playing on hard mode, in the constant, slippery rain, Nick and Josh Daicos thrived, steering Collingwood to a 41-point Anzac Day win over Essendon in front of a packed and very soggy MCG crowd of 92,044.
Nick was captaining for the first time – the youngest Pies skipper in 57 years – and kicked the opening goal of the game in style, finding plenty of room in tough conditions for his 31 and 11 clearances.
Josh wasn't going to be overshadowed by his younger brother, finding the footy at will in the first half, recording his 17th touch just five minutes into the second term and finishing with 36 and nine marks in the 16.11 (107) to 10.6 (66) win.
And then there was 34-year-old Steele Sidebottom, who won the Anzac Day Medal for his 35 disposals and 15 clearances.
Early days, Essendon fumbled and was messy trying to travel over the ground, and even when sure hands were finally found, was then too slow and uncertain, allowing Collingwood's defence to comfortably fold back and structure up.
By contrast, Collingwood's forward handball game is one that thrives on confidence, momentum and connection, and the Pies had that in spades, Josh Daicos even celebrating Harry Perryman's eventual goal two handballs before the kick was executed.
It was only the Magpies' inaccuracy that kept the Bombers in touch at quarter-time, trailing by 15 after the Pies recorded 3.4 from their 18 inside 50s.
Things needed to go wrong before they went right for Essendon. Jeremy Howe needed to fumble the footy for Kyle Langford to finally kick the Bombers' second, before Isaac Kako needed to have his horror shot on goal land in Sam Durham's lap, 40m on a slight angle.
Durham then needed to slip while kicking, 45 seconds later, the wobbling trajectory finding the middle of the goals for Essendon's third in quick succession, before Archie Perkins secured the fourth in seven minutes.
Underpinning that was a rise in contested possession, turning the tide on Collingwood's pressure.
It was the stars of the future – Nate Caddy and Kako – that kicked the Bombers into the lead for the first time at the start of the third, with the previously frail and injury-prone pair Zach Reid and Jordan Ridley intercepting at will behind the footy.
But the Pies stiffened their resolve, the veteran pairing of Sidebottom and former skipper Scott Pendlebury (31) steadying the ship and finding a path forward.
Bobby Hill had a shocker of a first half, barely sighted and giving away frees when the ball came his way. His first sighter in the third drifted away, before he nailed the tougher option, hemmed on the boundary.
It was a tough day for forwards in general, but Jamie Elliott (five goals) starred in the wet conditions, knowing he needed three goals on Friday to reach 300 and celebrating in style when he reached the milestone, signalling a three and two zeroes to the crowd.
The Bombers threatened in the last – Caddy having two quick shots at goal – but the Pies just had one gear too many, the margin well and truly blowing out in the last few minutes.
Dan McStay was subbed off in the third term with a knee complaint, appearing to slip in a marking contest, while Harry Jones suffered an ankle injury just before the final break.
COLLINGWOOD 3.4 6.5 11.9 16.11 (107)
ESSENDON 1.1 5.3 8.3 10.6 (66)
GOALS
Collingwood: Elliott 5, Membrey 2, Perryman, Mihocek, Maynard, Long, Hoskin-Elliott, Hill, De Goey, N.Daicos, Cameron
Essendon: Wright 2, Durham 2, Caddy 2, Perkins, Langford, Kako, Hobbs
BEST
Collingwood: Sidebottom, J.Daicos, N.Daicos, Elliott, Pendlebury, Long
Essendon: Merrett, Setterfield, Reid, Shiel, Durham, Goldstein
INJURIES
Collingwood: McStay (knee)
Essendon: Jones (ankle)
SUBSTITUTES
Collingwood: Lachie Sullivan (replaced Dan McStay in the third quarter)
Essendon: Jye Menzie (replaced Harry Jones at three-quarter time)
Crowd: 92,044 at the MCG
Anzac Day Medal voting
12 – Steele Sidebottom
7 – Jamie Elliott
5 – Josh Daicos
Abbey Holmes (Channel Seven – Chairperson)
3. Steele Sidebottom
2. Jamie Elliott
1. Josh Daicos
Nathan Buckley (Fox Footy)
3. Steele Sidebottom
2. Josh Daicos
1. Jamie Elliott
Chris Johnson (NIRS)
3. Steele Sidebottom
2. Jamie Elliott
1. Josh Daicos
Gavin Wanganeen (Australian Football Hall of Fame Member)
3. Steele Sidebottom
2. Jamie Elliott
1. Josh Daicos