Nick Daicos celebrates a goal during Collingwood's clash against Essendon in round seven, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IF ONE Daicos doesn't get you, the other one will.

Even playing on hard mode, in the constant, slippery rain, Nick and Josh Daicos thrived, steering Collingwood to a 41-point Anzac Day win over Essendon in front of a packed and very soggy MCG crowd of 92,044.

MAGPIES v BOMBERS Full match coverage and stats

Nick was captaining for the first time – the youngest Pies skipper in 57 years – and kicked the opening goal of the game in style, finding plenty of room in tough conditions for his 31 and 11 clearances.

Josh wasn't going to be overshadowed by his younger brother, finding the footy at will in the first half, recording his 17th touch just five minutes into the second term and finishing with 36 and nine marks in the 16.11 (107) to 10.6 (66) win.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 02:42

    Steele got it: Sidebottom shines with second Anzac Medal

    Magpies veteran Steele Sidebottom turns back the clock with a vintage performance to claim his second Anzac Medal, almost a decade after his first

    AFL
  • 08:12

    Highlights: Collingwood v Essendon

    The Magpies and Bombers clash in round seven of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 00:56

    Electric Elliott calls stumps as Pies pull away

    Jamie Elliott conjures two majors in the final term to bring his tally to five and all but seal victory for Collingwood

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Concerns for McStay after heavy collision

    Collingwood forward Dan McStay leaves the field under a big injury cloud after getting tangled up in a packed contest

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Bobby takes a bow after ridiculous boundary goal

    After a quiet first half, Bobby Hill finally comes to life with an outrageous major from the tightest of angles

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Maynard sneaks by unnoticed and releases rocket

    Brayden Maynard receives the handball from Ned Long and unleashes a smooth effort from distance

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Durham goes wild after Merrett’s big tackle on Nick

    Sam Durham celebrates in style after scoring his second consecutive goal, following Zach Merrett’s team-lifting tackle on Nick Daicos

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Perryman bursts onto scene for Magpie moment

    Childhood Collingwood fan Harry Perryman earns a special goal on Anzac Day after surging inside 50

    AFL
  • 00:41

    You can’t script this: Captain Daicos delivers dream start

    Stand-in Collingwood skipper Nick Daicos lights up the MCG early, slotting a sensational opening goal from right on the 50

    AFL
  • 03:05

    The ‘G stands still as the Last Post rings

    Lest We Forget

    AFL

And then there was 34-year-old Steele Sidebottom, who won the Anzac Day Medal for his 35 disposals and 15 clearances.

Early days, Essendon fumbled and was messy trying to travel over the ground, and even when sure hands were finally found, was then too slow and uncertain, allowing Collingwood's defence to comfortably fold back and structure up.

08:12

Highlights: Collingwood v Essendon

The Magpies and Bombers clash in round seven of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

By contrast, Collingwood's forward handball game is one that thrives on confidence, momentum and connection, and the Pies had that in spades, Josh Daicos even celebrating Harry Perryman's eventual goal two handballs before the kick was executed. 

It was only the Magpies' inaccuracy that kept the Bombers in touch at quarter-time, trailing by 15 after the Pies recorded 3.4 from their 18 inside 50s. 

00:39

Perryman bursts onto scene for Magpie moment

Childhood Collingwood fan Harry Perryman earns a special goal on Anzac Day after surging inside 50

Things needed to go wrong before they went right for Essendon. Jeremy Howe needed to fumble the footy for Kyle Langford to finally kick the Bombers' second, before Isaac Kako needed to have his horror shot on goal land in Sam Durham's lap, 40m on a slight angle.

Durham then needed to slip while kicking, 45 seconds later, the wobbling trajectory finding the middle of the goals for Essendon's third in quick succession, before Archie Perkins secured the fourth in seven minutes.

00:51

Durham goes wild after Merrett’s big tackle on Nick

Sam Durham celebrates in style after scoring his second consecutive goal, following Zach Merrett’s team-lifting tackle on Nick Daicos

Underpinning that was a rise in contested possession, turning the tide on Collingwood's pressure.

It was the stars of the future – Nate Caddy and Kako – that kicked the Bombers into the lead for the first time at the start of the third, with the previously frail and injury-prone pair Zach Reid and Jordan Ridley intercepting at will behind the footy.

But the Pies stiffened their resolve, the veteran pairing of Sidebottom and former skipper Scott Pendlebury (31) steadying the ship and finding a path forward.

02:42

Steele got it: Sidebottom shines with second Anzac Medal

Magpies veteran Steele Sidebottom turns back the clock with a vintage performance to claim his second Anzac Medal, almost a decade after his first

Bobby Hill had a shocker of a first half, barely sighted and giving away frees when the ball came his way. His first sighter in the third drifted away, before he nailed the tougher option, hemmed on the boundary.

00:38

Bobby takes a bow after ridiculous boundary goal

After a quiet first half, Bobby Hill finally comes to life with an outrageous major from the tightest of angles

It was a tough day for forwards in general, but Jamie Elliott (five goals) starred in the wet conditions, knowing he needed three goals on Friday to reach 300 and celebrating in style when he reached the milestone, signalling a three and two zeroes to the crowd.

The Bombers threatened in the last – Caddy having two quick shots at goal – but the Pies just had one gear too many, the margin well and truly blowing out in the last few minutes.

Dan McStay was subbed off in the third term with a knee complaint, appearing to slip in a marking contest, while Harry Jones suffered an ankle injury just before the final break.

00:33

Concerns for McStay after heavy collision

Collingwood forward Dan McStay leaves the field under a big injury cloud after getting tangled up in a packed contest

COLLINGWOOD          3.4     6.5     11.9     16.11 (107)
ESSENDON                  1.1     5.3      8.3        10.6 (66) 

GOALS
Collingwood: Elliott 5, Membrey 2, Perryman, Mihocek, Maynard, Long, Hoskin-Elliott, Hill, De Goey, N.Daicos, Cameron
Essendon: Wright 2, Durham 2, Caddy 2, Perkins, Langford, Kako, Hobbs

BEST
Collingwood: Sidebottom, J.Daicos, N.Daicos, Elliott, Pendlebury, Long
Essendon: Merrett, Setterfield, Reid, Shiel, Durham, Goldstein

INJURIES
Collingwood: McStay (knee)
Essendon: Jones (ankle)

SUBSTITUTES
Collingwood: Lachie Sullivan (replaced Dan McStay in the third quarter)
Essendon: Jye Menzie (replaced Harry Jones at three-quarter time)

Crowd: 92,044 at the MCG 

Anzac Day Medal voting

12 – Steele Sidebottom
7 – Jamie Elliott
5 – Josh Daicos

Abbey Holmes (Channel Seven – Chairperson)
3. Steele Sidebottom
2. Jamie Elliott
1. Josh Daicos

Nathan Buckley (Fox Footy)
3. Steele Sidebottom
2. Josh Daicos
1. Jamie Elliott

Chris Johnson (NIRS)
3. Steele Sidebottom
2. Jamie Elliott
1. Josh Daicos

Gavin Wanganeen (Australian Football Hall of Fame Member)
3. Steele Sidebottom
2. Jamie Elliott
1. Josh Daicos