Logan McDonald at Sydney training on April 17, 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Borlase Ankle Test Darcy Fogarty Shoulder Test Toby Murray Ankle 3-4 months Josh Rachele Ribs Test Kieran Strachan Foot Season Updated: April 22, 2025

In the mix

Rachele is expected to be available for the Anzac Day clash against Fremantle after suffering three broken ribs in round three, with the skilful forward set to undergo a fitness test ahead of the game. Rachele has maintained full fitness and completed contact training in the past week, completing plenty of skill work during his absence. Fogarty will also undergo a fitness test after suffering a sternoclavicular joint strain against GWS. The Crows said his condition had improved every day this week. Midfielder James Peatling should return after serving a one-match suspension. Charlie Edwards has made a strong start to the season in the SANFL across half-back and is pushing to make his debut. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Keidean Coleman Knee 1-2 weeks Lincoln McCarthy Knee TBC Bruce Reville Hamstring 3-4 weeks Henry Smith Concussion TBC Brandon Starcevich Concussion TBC Updated: April 22, 2025

In the mix

After three weeks on the sidelines, Kai Lohmann should return to the fold for Saturday's game against St Kilda at Marvel Stadium. His inclusion would be a timely boost to a forward line that was starved of opportunities against Collingwood last week. Darcy Fort was magnificent in the VFL on Good Friday, and along with untried Ty Gallop (four goals), is keeping pressure on the senior tall forwards, although they played well from limited chances against the Magpies. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Alex Cincotta Hip 2-3 weeks Lachie Cowan Hamstring Test Orazio Fantasia Calf 2-3 weeks Brodie Kemp Achilles Season Harry McKay Concussion Test Nic Newman Knee TBC Jagga Smith Knee Season Updated: April 22, 2025

In the mix

The Blues are hopeful McKay returns for Sunday's clash with the Cats, but he'll need to pass through the protocols this week. Cowan is ahead of schedule and could also return. Ben Camporeale (25 disposals, four clearances) and Lucas Camporeale(23 disposals, nine marks) were among the best at VFL level, while Marc Pittonet (17 disposals, 15 hitouts) made his first appearance of the season. Jordan Boyd and Sam Docherty will aim for recalls. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harvey Harrison Knee TBC Ash Johnson Leg 4-6 weeks Reef McInnes Knee Season Tom Mitchell Foot TBC Lachie Schultz Hamstring 1 week Updated: April 22, 2025

In the mix

Schultz will miss another week with a hamstring, ruling him out of the Anzac Day blockbuster. Darcy Moore missed training on Monday due to illness but will face the Bombers after being cleared of concussion at the Gabba last Thursday night. Dan Houston will return after serving his two-game suspension. Charlie West continues to hunt a debut after kicking two goals and taking seven marks in the VFL. Tim Membrey was managed against Brisbane, while Lachie Sullivan was a late out.– Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nick Bryan Knee Season Jye Caldwell Hamstring 2 weeks Angus Clarke Collarbone 1 week Nik Cox Calf 1 week Sam Draper Achilles TBC Xavier Duursma Soreness Test Tom Edwards Knee Season Matt Guelfi Hamstring 1 week Kyle Langford Hamstring Test Jayden Laverde Suspension Round 10 Darcy Parish Calf TBC Updated: April 22, 2025

In the mix

A Bombers ruck suffered a season-ending injury for the second time in as many games with Draper to miss the rest of 2025. That is set to open the door for veteran Todd Goldstein to play his first game of the season on Anzac Day. They are also set to regain forward Langford from his hamstring injury, while Duursma is expected to be available after receiving a big hit against West Coast. Essendon has won three straight games but its small forwards struggled to impact against the Eagles, while Saad El-Hawli has been the starting substitute in three straight games and may need more game time at some level. Alwyn Davey jnr kicked three goals in the VFL, Lewis Hayes (24 disposals, 12 marks) continues to push for a debut and Elijah Tsatas (32, 15 clearances) is fighting to reclaim his spot. Laverde has been offered a three-match ban, which can be reduced to two with an early plea, for a headbutt in the VFL. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Will Brodie Calf 1 week Nat Fyfe Hamstring 5-7 weeks Luke Jackson Hamstring 1 week Odin Jones Back Season Nathan O'Driscoll Ankle 3 weeks Jaeger O'Meara Hamstring/foot TBC Sam Sturt Knee 5 weeks Patrick Voss Suspension Round 9 Brandon Walker Shoulder 3-4 months Michael Walters Knee TBC Updated: April 22, 2025

In the mix

Important defender Heath Chapman is set to return after being a late withdrawal against Melbourne because of illness. Fellow backman Corey Wagner was impressive in the WAFL after overcoming a calf issue and should also return. The loss of O'Meara could open the door for Neil Erasmus after he was an emergency against the Demons. Quinton Narkle was excellent in the WAFL with 37 disposals and seven inside 50s and could also push for that spot. Small forward Isaiah Dudley could push for elevation after two weeks as the substitute. The Dockers are working through scans for O'Meara after injuring his hamstring and foot in the same incident against Melbourne. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jed Bews Finger 1-3 weeks Tanner Bruhn Finger TBC Cillian Burke Knee Indefinite Toby Conway Back TBC Mitch Edwards Pelvis TBC Cam Guthrie Achilles TBC Jack Henry Hamstring 1-3 weeks Lenny Hofmann Back Indefinite Jack Martin Managed TBC Gryan Miers Concussion TBC Jacob Molier Hamstring TBC Oisin Mullin Hip TBC Updated: April 22, 2025

In the mix

There will be at least one change from the victorious Easter Monday team with Miers in concussion protocols. Mullin was a late withdrawal with a sore hip and will be monitored. Jake Kolodjashnij’s playing return was delayed by a week after he had some back soreness but he is set to take the field in the VFL this weekend. Jhye Clark continued his string of solid VFL form in the Cats' 46-point loss to Box Hill, collecting 26 disposals, while George Stevens had 21 disposals and seven clearances and veteran Mitch Duncan had 23 touches. Oli Wiltshire made the most of his limited touches with two goals. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Ballard Knee Season Tom Berry Knee 6+ weeks Leo Lombard Shoulder 4-6 weeks Updated: April 22, 2025

In the mix

After suffering their first loss of the season, Damien Hardwick needs to decide whether he'll make any changes ahead of facing Sydney at People First Stadium on Sunday. Veteran David Swallow is available after a long absence with a knee injury and could be considered, while Nick Holman made a big impact as the substitute against Richmond and could push to come into the 22. Brayden Fiorini had another big performance in the VFL (47 disposals) to keep the pressure on the senior team. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Stephen Coniglio Glute Test Brent Daniels Abdomen 3-4 weeks Ollie Hannaford Wrist 3 weeks Jesse Hogan Calf Test Logan Smith Illness 3 weeks Updated: April 22, 2025

In the mix

The Giants are hopeful both Coniglio and Hogan could return for Saturday night's clash with the Dogs. However, in some frustrating news, Daniels could be sidelined for another month. Max Gruzewski (10 disposals, five goals) could provide an option in attack following an impressive performance in the VFL last weekend, while James Leake (27 disposals, 11 marks) and Cody Angove (23 disposals, one goal) were also good. Young ruck Nick Madden (29 disposals, 33 hitouts, 13 clearances, one goal) continued to stake his claim for an AFL debut, as Ryan Angwin (ankle) and Josh Fahey (foot) made their returns from injury. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Will Day Foot 3-4 months Calsher Dear Back Test Mitch Lewis Knee 7-9 weeks Jasper Scaife Hand Test Updated: April 22, 2025

In the mix

Dear is poised to return on managed minutes in the VFL this weekend after recovering from a stress fracture in his back. Conor Nash will likely need to be replaced after the Easter Monday hit on Gryan Miers. Henry Hustwaite has been starring for Box Hill this season and should get a chance after amassing 35 disposals, 12 clearances and eight tackles on Sunday. Jack Ginnvan kicked 4.2 from 22 touches after being dropped and will come under consideration for an instant recall. Finn Maginness and Sam Frost were the carryover emergencies. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marty Hore Calf 3-4 weeks Jake Lever Ankle 6-7 weeks Steven May Groin Test Shane McAdam Achilles Season Jake Melksham Leg Test Andy Moniz-Wakefield Knee Season Daniel Turner Concussion 1-2 weeks Updated: April 22, 2025

In the mix

The Demons are hopeful May will be fit to face the Tigers on Anzac Day Eve after he was ruled out of the match against Fremantle with a groin strain. Judd McVee is also expected to come back into the side after returning from a hamstring injury via the VFL on the weekend. He'll be a like replacement for Turner, who was solid down back against the Dockers until he exited the match with concussion. The young swingman will now miss at least one game as he progresses through the protocols. Simon Goodwin kept to his word and made a statement at the selection table last week, dropping forwards Bayley Fritsch and Jacob van Rooyen. The duo were quiet at VFL-level - Fritsch kicked one goal from 11 disposals, while van Rooyen kicked one from his nine - and given the Dees' impressive performance against the Dockers, it's hard to see either getting back into the side to face Richmond. However, there could be a reprieve for one of them if Melksham doesn't overcome a nasty cut on his leg, with the club concerned about a possible infection. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Hamstring Test Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles 4 weeks Brayden George Knee 1 week Josh Goater Hamstring 2-3 weeks Zac Fisher Hamstring 1 week Matt Whitlock Ankle 1-2 weeks Updated: April 22, 2025

In the mix

he Kangas will be forced into at least one change for this Saturday's clash against the Power, with Fisher going out of the side. However, Archer is closing on a return and could be an obvious replacement. Riley Hardeman will be another option, having acted as an emergency over the weekend. Will Phillips (23 disposals, 10 tackles) impressed in the VFL and could be recalled, while Cooper Harvey (11 disposals, three goals) also looked a dangerous option in attack. Young defender Whitlock is still at least a week away, while George could finally make his long-awaited return to football next week. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ryan Burton Hip Test Jack Lukosius Knee 4-6 weeks Todd Marshall Achilles TBC Updated: April 22, 2025

In the mix

Port has not only won two straight games, but is closing in on having close to a full complement of players available, with key defender Brandon Zerk-Thatcher back in the mix after overcoming a back injury that has hampered him for two months. Whether he returns straight to AFL level to face North Melbourne on Saturday is another question, with Aliir Aliir and Esava Ratugolea holding down the fort in recent weeks. Ollie Wines was subbed out early against Sydney with his known heart condition, but is expected to train and play, while Joe Richards missed out with illness against the Swans and would likely come back in to face the Kangaroos. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry Armstrong Hamstring 10-12 weeks Noah Balta Curfew Round 8 Josh Gibcus ACL TBC Taj Hotton ACL TBC Mykelti Lefau ACL 4-6 weeks Dion Prestia Achilles TBC Samson Ryan Foot 2-3 weeks Tylar Young ACL 5-7 weeks Updated: April 22, 2025

In the mix

Balta has been handed a 10pm home curfew as part of his sentencing for an assault conviction, and thus cannot play in the night game against Melbourne this week. Luke Trainor was starting sub last week, and is likely to come into the on-field 22 to cover for Balta. Rhyan Mansell is available for selection after serving a three-game suspension, having also overcome a minor shoulder injury in that window, while Judson Clarke (ACL) will return this week through the VFL. Ryan pulled up sore with a plantar fascia issue, with scans still to come and a more accurate timeline set from then. Prestia has lost his timeframe, moving out to TBC, as he "isn’t progressing as well as we liked". The club remain hopeful he will play some form of footy before the mid-year bye. The Tigers will need a second ruck to face Max Gawn, with Jacob Blight and Jacob Bauer (four goals in the VFL) options to play as undersized rucks. Tyler Sonsie starred in the twos with 35 disposals in three quarters. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dan Butler Achilles 2-3 weeks Jack Carroll Hamstring Test Hunter Clark Abdominal Test Zaine Cordy Pectoral 3 months Paddy Dow Knee TBC Dougal Howard Shoulder Test Max King Knee TBC Mattaes Phillipou Leg 1-2 weeks Patrick Said Calf 2-3 weeks Updated: April 22, 2025

In the mix

Howard could be available for the first time in 2025 after recovering from a shoulder reconstruction at the start of the year. Clark and Carroll are also pushing to be available. King underwent a knee arthroscope last week and won't return anytime soon. Tobie Travaglia went back to Sandringham and impressed with 26 disposals and two goals. Hugh Boxshall continues to hunt a debut after finishing with 33 touches, 11 clearances and nine tackles. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Hamstring 2-3 weeks Joel Amartey Hamstring 3-5 weeks Riak Andrew Shoulder 5-6 weeks Harry Cunningham Foot 5-7 weeks Jesse Dattoli Back 4-6 weeks Robbie Fox Calf 3-4 weeks Errol Gulden Ankle 7-9 weeks Logan McDonald Ankle TBC Callum Mills Foot 1-2 weeks Tom Papley Foot 4-6 weeks Updated: April 22, 2025

In the mix

McDonald has suffered yet another injury setback, with scans revealing a stress reaction in his ankle that will sideline him for an extended period. With Amartey also injured, Aaron Francis looks set for another chance up forward following his excellent cameo against Port Adelaide, which would allow Tom McCartin to stay in defence, while Jack Buller (three goals) and Peter Ladhams (two) hit the scoreboard at VFL level over the weekend. With Cox lamenting the inefficiency inside 50 of his inexperienced forward group on Sunday, young smalls Tom Hanily and Corey Warner could come under pressure to hold their spots, with Sam Wicks an option to move back into attack. Angus Sheldrick and Ben Paton led the disposals at VFL level to put their hand up for recalls. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Campbell Chesser Ankle 4-5 weeks Dom Sheed Knee Season Elliot Yeo Knee and ankle TBC Updated: April 22, 2025

In the mix

Co-captain Oscar Allen is set to return after being managed against Essendon and taking time away from the club last week. The Eagles face a decision between playing tall in attack, resting Jack Williams or Archer Reid after some impressive form, or moving a goalkicker into defence. Tom Gross should return to the 22 after a stint as substitute, while plenty of others are pushing for a chance. Draftees Bo Allan (23 disposals in the WAFL) and Lucca Grego (22) are close to earning debuts, while Clay Hall (26 and seven inside 50s) and senior defender Tom Cole (34) have claims. Yeo has returned to running but his recovery has been slower than expected, with the dual club champion unable to progress due to ankle symptoms. The Eagles are seeking a specialist's opinion. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nick Coffield Hamstring 1-2 weeks Sam Darcy Knee TBC Riley Garcia Knee 2-4 weeks James Harmes Foot Test Luke Kennedy Concussion 1-2 weeks Lachie McNeil Hamstring 1-2 weeks Adam Treloar Calf 1-2 weeks Cody Weightman Knee Indefinite Laitham Vandermeer Knee Test Updated: April 22, 2025

In the mix

Darcy will miss at least the next few months but his season is still alive after scans cleared the 21-year-old of a dreaded ACL tear on Monday. Harmes and Vandermeer will both push to play on Saturday night in Canberra, but Luke Beveridge will be without McNeil after he suffered a low-grade hamstring strain in the win over St Kilda. Oskar Baker will be considered for a return after collecting 24 touches for Footscray on Sunday, while Taylor Duryea returned from soreness in the VFL and could come back in. If Lobb is moved forward, could that open the door for Jedd Busslinger to debut? – Josh Gabelich