Logan McDonald at Sydney training on April 17, 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
James Borlase Ankle Test
Darcy Fogarty Shoulder Test
Toby Murray Ankle 3-4 months
Josh Rachele Ribs Test
Kieran Strachan Foot Season
Updated: April 22, 2025

In the mix

Rachele is expected to be available for the Anzac Day clash against Fremantle after suffering three broken ribs in round three, with the skilful forward set to undergo a fitness test ahead of the game. Rachele has maintained full fitness and completed contact training in the past week, completing plenty of skill work during his absence. Fogarty will also undergo a fitness test after suffering a sternoclavicular joint strain against GWS. The Crows said his condition had improved every day this week. Midfielder James Peatling should return after serving a one-match suspension. Charlie Edwards has made a strong start to the season in the SANFL across half-back and is pushing to make his debut. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Keidean Coleman Knee 1-2 weeks
Lincoln McCarthy Knee TBC
Bruce Reville Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Henry Smith Concussion TBC
Brandon Starcevich Concussion TBC
Updated: April 22, 2025

In the mix

After three weeks on the sidelines, Kai Lohmann should return to the fold for Saturday's game against St Kilda at Marvel Stadium. His inclusion would be a timely boost to a forward line that was starved of opportunities against Collingwood last week. Darcy Fort was magnificent in the VFL on Good Friday, and along with untried Ty Gallop (four goals), is keeping pressure on the senior tall forwards, although they played well from limited chances against the Magpies. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Alex Cincotta Hip 2-3 weeks
Lachie Cowan Hamstring Test
Orazio Fantasia Calf 2-3 weeks
Brodie Kemp Achilles Season
Harry McKay Concussion Test
Nic Newman Knee TBC
Jagga Smith Knee Season
Updated: April 22, 2025

In the mix

The Blues are hopeful McKay returns for Sunday's clash with the Cats, but he'll need to pass through the protocols this week. Cowan is ahead of schedule and could also return. Ben Camporeale (25 disposals, four clearances) and Lucas Camporeale(23 disposals, nine marks) were among the best at VFL level, while Marc Pittonet (17 disposals, 15 hitouts) made his first appearance of the season. Jordan Boyd and Sam Docherty will aim for recalls. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Harvey Harrison Knee TBC
Ash Johnson Leg 4-6 weeks
Reef McInnes Knee Season
Tom Mitchell Foot TBC
Lachie Schultz Hamstring 1 week
Updated: April 22, 2025

In the mix

Schultz will miss another week with a hamstring, ruling him out of the Anzac Day blockbuster. Darcy Moore missed training on Monday due to illness but will face the Bombers after being cleared of concussion at the Gabba last Thursday night. Dan Houston will return after serving his two-game suspension. Charlie West continues to hunt a debut after kicking two goals and taking seven marks in the VFL. Tim Membrey was managed against Brisbane, while Lachie Sullivan was a late out.– Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Nick Bryan Knee Season
Jye Caldwell Hamstring 2 weeks
Angus Clarke Collarbone 1 week
Nik Cox Calf 1 week
Sam Draper Achilles TBC
Xavier Duursma Soreness Test
Tom Edwards Knee Season
Matt Guelfi Hamstring 1 week
Kyle Langford Hamstring Test
Jayden Laverde Suspension Round 10
Darcy Parish Calf TBC
Updated: April 22, 2025

In the mix

A Bombers ruck suffered a season-ending injury for the second time in as many games with Draper to miss the rest of 2025. That is set to open the door for veteran Todd Goldstein to play his first game of the season on Anzac Day. They are also set to regain forward Langford from his hamstring injury, while Duursma is expected to be available after receiving a big hit against West Coast. Essendon has won three straight games but its small forwards struggled to impact against the Eagles, while Saad El-Hawli has been the starting substitute in three straight games and may need more game time at some level. Alwyn Davey jnr kicked three goals in the VFL, Lewis Hayes (24 disposals, 12 marks) continues to push for a debut and Elijah Tsatas (32, 15 clearances) is fighting to reclaim his spot. Laverde has been offered a three-match ban, which can be reduced to two with an early plea, for a headbutt in the VFL. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Will Brodie Calf 1 week
Nat Fyfe Hamstring 5-7 weeks
Luke Jackson Hamstring 1 week
Odin Jones Back Season
Nathan O'Driscoll Ankle 3 weeks
Jaeger O'Meara Hamstring/foot TBC
Sam Sturt Knee 5 weeks
Patrick Voss Suspension Round 9
Brandon Walker Shoulder 3-4 months
Michael Walters Knee TBC
Updated: April 22, 2025

In the mix

Important defender Heath Chapman is set to return after being a late withdrawal against Melbourne because of illness. Fellow backman Corey Wagner was impressive in the WAFL after overcoming a calf issue and should also return. The loss of O'Meara could open the door for Neil Erasmus after he was an emergency against the Demons. Quinton Narkle was excellent in the WAFL with 37 disposals and seven inside 50s and could also push for that spot. Small forward Isaiah Dudley could push for elevation after two weeks as the substitute. The Dockers are working through scans for O'Meara after injuring his hamstring and foot in the same incident against Melbourne. – Nathan Schmook 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jed Bews Finger 1-3 weeks
Tanner Bruhn Finger TBC
Cillian Burke Knee Indefinite
Toby Conway Back TBC
Mitch Edwards Pelvis TBC
Cam Guthrie Achilles TBC
Jack Henry Hamstring 1-3 weeks
Lenny Hofmann Back Indefinite
Jack Martin Managed TBC
Gryan Miers Concussion TBC
Jacob Molier Hamstring TBC
Oisin Mullin Hip TBC
Updated: April 22, 2025

In the mix

There will be at least one change from the victorious Easter Monday team with Miers in concussion protocols. Mullin was a late withdrawal with a sore hip and will be monitored. Jake Kolodjashnij’s playing return was delayed by a week after he had some back soreness but he is set to take the field in the VFL this weekend. Jhye Clark continued his string of solid VFL form in the Cats' 46-point loss to Box Hill, collecting 26 disposals, while George Stevens had 21 disposals and seven clearances and veteran Mitch Duncan had 23 touches. Oli Wiltshire made the most of his limited touches with two goals. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Charlie Ballard Knee Season
Tom Berry Knee 6+ weeks
Leo Lombard Shoulder 4-6 weeks
Updated: April 22, 2025

In the mix

After suffering their first loss of the season, Damien Hardwick needs to decide whether he'll make any changes ahead of facing Sydney at People First Stadium on Sunday. Veteran David Swallow is available after a long absence with a knee injury and could be considered, while Nick Holman made a big impact as the substitute against Richmond and could push to come into the 22. Brayden Fiorini had another big performance in the VFL (47 disposals) to keep the pressure on the senior team. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Stephen Coniglio Glute Test
Brent Daniels Abdomen 3-4 weeks
Ollie Hannaford Wrist 3 weeks
Jesse Hogan Calf Test
Logan Smith Illness 3 weeks
Updated: April 22, 2025

In the mix

The Giants are hopeful both Coniglio and Hogan could return for Saturday night's clash with the Dogs. However, in some frustrating news, Daniels could be sidelined for another month. Max Gruzewski (10 disposals, five goals) could provide an option in attack following an impressive performance in the VFL last weekend, while James Leake (27 disposals, 11 marks) and Cody Angove (23 disposals, one goal) were also good. Young ruck Nick Madden (29 disposals, 33 hitouts, 13 clearances, one goal) continued to stake his claim for an AFL debut, as Ryan Angwin (ankle) and Josh Fahey (foot) made their returns from injury. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Will Day Foot 3-4 months
Calsher Dear Back Test
Mitch Lewis Knee 7-9 weeks
Jasper Scaife Hand Test
Updated: April 22, 2025

In the mix

Dear is poised to return on managed minutes in the VFL this weekend after recovering from a stress fracture in his back. Conor Nash will likely need to be replaced after the Easter Monday hit on Gryan Miers. Henry Hustwaite has been starring for Box Hill this season and should get a chance after amassing 35 disposals, 12 clearances and eight tackles on Sunday. Jack Ginnvan kicked 4.2 from 22 touches after being dropped and will come under consideration for an instant recall. Finn Maginness and Sam Frost were the carryover emergencies. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Marty Hore Calf 3-4 weeks
Jake Lever Ankle  6-7 weeks
Steven May Groin Test
Shane McAdam Achilles Season
Jake Melksham Leg Test
Andy Moniz-Wakefield Knee Season
Daniel Turner Concussion 1-2 weeks
Updated: April 22, 2025

In the mix

The Demons are hopeful May will be fit to face the Tigers on Anzac Day Eve after he was ruled out of the match against Fremantle with a groin strain. Judd McVee is also expected to come back into the side after returning from a hamstring injury via the VFL on the weekend. He'll be a like replacement for Turner, who was solid down back against the Dockers until he exited the match with concussion. The young swingman will now miss at least one game as he progresses through the protocols. Simon Goodwin kept to his word and made a statement at the selection table last week, dropping forwards Bayley Fritsch and Jacob van Rooyen. The duo were quiet at VFL-level - Fritsch kicked one goal from 11 disposals, while van Rooyen kicked one from his nine - and given the Dees' impressive performance against the Dockers, it's hard to see either getting back into the side to face Richmond. However, there could be a reprieve for one of them if Melksham doesn't overcome a nasty cut on his leg, with the club concerned about a possible infection. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jackson Archer Hamstring Test
Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles 4 weeks
Brayden George Knee 1 week
Josh Goater Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Zac Fisher Hamstring 1 week
Matt Whitlock Ankle 1-2 weeks
Updated: April 22, 2025

In the mix

he Kangas will be forced into at least one change for this Saturday's clash against the Power, with Fisher going out of the side. However, Archer is closing on a return and could be an obvious replacement. Riley Hardeman will be another option, having acted as an emergency over the weekend. Will Phillips (23 disposals, 10 tackles) impressed in the VFL and could be recalled, while Cooper Harvey (11 disposals, three goals) also looked a dangerous option in attack. Young defender Whitlock  is still at least a week away, while George could finally make his long-awaited return to football next week. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Ryan Burton Hip Test
Jack Lukosius Knee 4-6 weeks
Todd Marshall Achilles TBC
Updated: April 22, 2025

In the mix

Port has not only won two straight games, but is closing in on having close to a full complement of players available, with key defender Brandon Zerk-Thatcher back in the mix after overcoming a back injury that has hampered him for two months. Whether he returns straight to AFL level to face North Melbourne on Saturday is another question, with Aliir Aliir and Esava Ratugolea holding down the fort in recent weeks. Ollie Wines was subbed out early against Sydney with his known heart condition, but is expected to train and play, while Joe Richards missed out with illness against the Swans and would likely come back in to face the Kangaroos. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Harry Armstrong Hamstring 10-12 weeks
Noah Balta Curfew Round 8
Josh Gibcus ACL TBC
Taj Hotton ACL TBC
Mykelti Lefau ACL 4-6 weeks
Dion Prestia Achilles TBC
Samson Ryan Foot 2-3 weeks
Tylar Young ACL 5-7 weeks
Updated: April 22, 2025

In the mix

Balta has been handed a 10pm home curfew as part of his sentencing for an assault conviction, and thus cannot play in the night game against Melbourne this week. Luke Trainor was starting sub last week, and is likely to come into the on-field 22 to cover for Balta. Rhyan Mansell is available for selection after serving a three-game suspension, having also overcome a minor shoulder injury in that window, while Judson Clarke (ACL) will return this week through the VFL. Ryan pulled up sore with a plantar fascia issue, with scans still to come and a more accurate timeline set from then. Prestia has lost his timeframe, moving out to TBC, as he "isn’t progressing as well as we liked". The club remain hopeful he will play some form of footy before the mid-year bye. The Tigers will need a second ruck to face Max Gawn, with Jacob Blight and Jacob Bauer (four goals in the VFL) options to play as undersized rucks. Tyler Sonsie starred in the twos with 35 disposals in three quarters. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Dan Butler Achilles 2-3 weeks
Jack Carroll Hamstring Test
Hunter Clark Abdominal Test
Zaine Cordy Pectoral 3 months
Paddy Dow Knee TBC
Dougal Howard Shoulder Test
Max King Knee TBC
Mattaes Phillipou Leg 1-2 weeks
Patrick Said Calf 2-3 weeks
Updated: April 22, 2025

In the mix

Howard could be available for the first time in 2025 after recovering from a shoulder reconstruction at the start of the year. Clark and Carroll are also pushing to be available. King underwent a knee arthroscope last week and won't return anytime soon. Tobie Travaglia went back to Sandringham and impressed with 26 disposals and two goals. Hugh Boxshall continues to hunt a debut after finishing with 33 touches, 11 clearances and nine tackles.  – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Taylor Adams Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Joel Amartey Hamstring 3-5 weeks
Riak Andrew Shoulder 5-6 weeks
Harry Cunningham Foot 5-7 weeks
Jesse Dattoli Back 4-6 weeks
Robbie Fox Calf 3-4 weeks
Errol Gulden Ankle 7-9 weeks
Logan McDonald Ankle TBC
Callum Mills Foot 1-2 weeks
Tom Papley Foot 4-6 weeks
Updated: April 22, 2025

In the mix

McDonald has suffered yet another injury setback, with scans revealing a stress reaction in his ankle that will sideline him for an extended period. With Amartey also injured, Aaron Francis looks set for another chance up forward following his excellent cameo against Port Adelaide, which would allow Tom McCartin to stay in defence, while Jack Buller (three goals) and Peter Ladhams (two) hit the scoreboard at VFL level over the weekend. With Cox lamenting the inefficiency inside 50 of his inexperienced forward group on Sunday, young smalls Tom Hanily and Corey Warner could come under pressure to hold their spots, with Sam Wicks an option to move back into attack. Angus Sheldrick and Ben Paton led the disposals at VFL level to put their hand up for recalls. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Campbell Chesser Ankle 4-5 weeks
Dom Sheed Knee Season
Elliot Yeo Knee and ankle TBC
Updated: April 22, 2025

In the mix

Co-captain Oscar Allen is set to return after being managed against Essendon and taking time away from the club last week. The Eagles face a decision between playing tall in attack, resting Jack Williams or Archer Reid after some impressive form, or moving a goalkicker into defence. Tom Gross should return to the 22 after a stint as substitute, while plenty of others are pushing for a chance. Draftees Bo Allan (23 disposals in the WAFL) and Lucca Grego (22) are close to earning debuts, while Clay Hall (26 and seven inside 50s) and senior defender Tom Cole (34) have claims. Yeo has returned to running but his recovery has been slower than expected, with the dual club champion unable to progress due to ankle symptoms. The Eagles are seeking a specialist's opinion. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Nick Coffield Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Sam Darcy Knee TBC
Riley Garcia Knee 2-4 weeks
James Harmes Foot Test
Luke Kennedy Concussion 1-2 weeks
Lachie McNeil Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Adam Treloar Calf 1-2 weeks
Cody Weightman Knee Indefinite
Laitham Vandermeer Knee Test
Updated: April 22, 2025

In the mix

Darcy will miss at least the next few months but his season is still alive after scans cleared the 21-year-old of a dreaded ACL tear on Monday. Harmes and Vandermeer will both push to play on Saturday night in Canberra, but Luke Beveridge will be without McNeil after he suffered a low-grade hamstring strain in the win over St Kilda. Oskar Baker will be considered for a return after collecting 24 touches for Footscray on Sunday, while Taylor Duryea returned from soreness in the VFL and could come back in. If Lobb is moved forward, could that open the door for Jedd Busslinger to debut? – Josh Gabelich