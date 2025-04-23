Lachie Neale says the Lions need to sharpen up in some key areas after posting some historically low numbers against Collingwood

Brisbane players during the match between Brisbane and Collingwood at the Gabba in round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE co-captain Lachie Neale has turned the heat on himself and the Lions' midfield group to lift in the wake of last week's 52-point loss to Collingwood.

Although the defeat was just the premiers' first of 2025, Neale said the performance "exposed' some areas of concern that had cropped up to start their campaign.

And some historically poor numbers back up his claim.

The dual Brownlow medallist said winning the contested ball, including clearances, had not been to the usual high standard set under coach, Chris Fagan.

"It probably exposed a couple of things in our game that are not quite at the level required at the moment, so hopefully it sharpens us up a little bit," Neale said.

"We've known for basically the whole six weeks that we're not absolutely flying yet."

Lachie Neale is pressured by Collingwood players during the match between Brisbane and the Magpies at the Gabba in round six, 2025, Picture: Getty Images

The numbers against Collingwood made for poor reading.

Twenty-eight tackles for a match was Brisbane's lowest since 2005, with just nine in the second half the equal lowest by any team in a half since 2007.

Twenty-six clearances was also the Lions' equal lowest in a game since 2016, with 37 inside 50s the lowest in a game since 2017.

Although Neale conceded the Lions might have a been a touch tired following back-to-back interstate games and a five-day turnaround following a win over the Western Bulldogs, it was the bigger picture things that concerned the Lions.

Statistics provided by Champion Data show that Brisbane has scored just 25 points from centre bounces this season. It's their worst return in any six-game stretch since 2015.

Neale said it would be an area of focus ahead of facing St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

"Contest and clearance has been inconsistent for us this year," he said.

"We've done it well in halves and in patches, but as a midfield group in particular we haven't got it done across four quarters, basically the whole year.

"It's a little bit of method, a little bit of hunger and appetite as well. There's a mixture of things there.

"The contest and clearance stuff is important. Centre bounce is important in today's game, and we haven't been getting that done as an inside mid group well enough."