Take a look at who's leading the way forward for your club in 2025

L-R: Bailey Smith, Karl Amon, Dayne Zorko. Pictures: AFL Photos

BAILEY Smith is moving Geelong forward in more ways than one.

The Cats midfielder, who was at the centre of the action in the Easter Monday classic against Hawthorn, is leading the competition for metres gained in his first year at his new club, averaging 615.6m in his five games so far this season.

And he's not the only Cats player impressing by that metric, with Max Holmes also sitting in the top 10.

While statistics don't always tell the full story, the leading metres gained players so far this season match the eye test when it comes to moving the ball at pace and at great distance.

Dashing running half-backs like Karl Amon, Dayne Zorko, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera and Lachie Whitfield all sit in the top 10, while Connor Rozee's shift to defence has yielded immediate results.

The Port Adelaide skipper picked up 825m in the win over Sydney on Sunday, the second-highest individual tally of the season after Zorko's 834m against Geelong in round three.

Connor Rozee kicks the ball during the R5 match between Port Adelaide and Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval on April 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Remarkably, third on that list is another Power defender for his performance against the Swans, with Kane Farrell picking up 809m at the SCG.

Rozee and Farrell both sit in the top 15 overall, with the Cats (Smith and Holmes) and Swans (Nick Blakey and Chad Warner) also having two players in the top 15, while Greater Western Sydney has three – Finn Callaghan (fifth), Whitfield (eighth) and Lachie Ash (14th).

Of the current top eight, ladder-leading Collingwood is the surprise outlier in not having one standout metres gained player so far this season. While the other seven clubs in the eight have at least one player in the top 15, the Magpies' best is Nick Daicos, who sits in 26th spot.

Nick Daicos in action during the R6 match between Collingwood and Brisbane at the Gabba on April 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The Pies are one of just three clubs without a player inside the top 25; perhaps unsurprisingly given their uninspiring starts to the season, West Coast and Carlton are well down the list, with Ryan Maric (40th) and Adam Cerra (31st) leading the way for their respective clubs.

But, as the Pies are showing, having one or two standouts in this metric is not a guarantee of success. Sydney (Blakey and Warner) and St Kilda (Wanganeen-Milera and Jack Sinclair) both find themselves in the bottom eight despite having two leading metres gained players at their disposal.

Most metres gained, 2025 (ave)

1. Bailey Smith (Geel): 615.60

2. Karl Amon (Haw): 612.00

3. Dayne Zorko (BL): 608.67

4. Jordan Dawson (Ade): 600.33

5. Finn Callaghan (GWS): 590.67

6. Noah Anderson (GC): 575.00

7. Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera: 574.00

8. Lachie Whitfield (GWS): 571.50

9. Nick Blakey (Syd): 561.83

10. Max Holmes (Geel): 544.33

Most metres gained in a game, 2025 (min 800m)

834 - Dayne Zorko v Geel, R3

825 - Connor Rozee v Syd, R6

809 - Kane Farrell v Syd, R6

805 - Max Holmes v Ade, R5

804 - Nick Blakey v Haw, OR

802 - Noah Anderson v Rich, R6

802 - Karl Amon v Geel, R6

Best ave metres gained: Jordan Dawson, 600.33m (4th overall)

Top 5 players: Jordan Dawson (4th), Jake Soligo (36th), Mitch Hinge (47th), Izak Rankine (57th), James Peatling (77th)

Best game in 2025: Jordan Dawson, 775m gained v Ess, R2

Jordan Dawson in action during the R6 match between Adelaide and GWS at Adelaide Oval on April 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Best ave metres gained: Dayne Zorko, 608.67m (3rd overall)

Top 5 players: Dayne Zorko (3rd), Hugh McCluggage (49th), Josh Dunkley (91st), Zac Bailey (97th), Jaspa Fletcher (103rd)

Best game in 2025: Dayne Zorko, 834m gained v Geel, R3

Dayne Zorko kicks the ball during the R3 match between Brisbane and Geelong at the Gabba on March 29, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Best ave metres gained: Adam Cerra, 443.67m (31st overall)

Top 5 players: Adam Cerra (31st), Adam Saad (66th), George Hewett (67th), Matt Cottrell (70th), Mitch McGovern (71st)

Best game in 2025: Sam Docherty, 671m gained v Coll, R4

Adam Cerra in action during the R6 match between Carlton and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on April 18, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Best ave metres gained: Nick Daicos, 456.50m (26th overall)

Top 5 players: Nick Daicos (26th), Josh Daicos (43rd), Steele Sidebottom (50th), Jack Crisp (61st), Dan Houston (89th)

Best game in 2025: Nick Daicos, 645m gained v BL, R6

Best ave metres gained: Zach Merrett, 462.40m (22nd overall)

Top 5 players: Zach Merrett (22nd), Mason Redman (41st), Dylan Shiel (48th), Jye Caldwell (69th), Nic Martin (88th)

Best game in 2025: Zach Merrett, 748m gained v Ade, R2

Zach Merrett in action during the R5 match between Essendon and Melbourne at Adelaide Oval on April 12, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Best ave metres gained: Andrew Brayshaw, 467.50m (20th overall)

Top 5 players: Andrew Brayshaw (20th), Jordan Clark (25th), Luke Ryan (27th), Caleb Serong (34th), Shai Bolton (53rd)

Best game in 2025: Luke Ryan, 730m gained v WB, R4

Andrew Brayshaw kicks the ball during the R4 match between Fremantle and Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium on April 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Best ave metres gained: Bailey Smith, 615.60m (1st overall)

Top 5 players: Bailey Smith (1st), Max Holmes (10th), Zach Guthrie (44th), Lawson Humphries (58th), Tom Stewart (93rd)

Best game in 2025: Max Holmes, 805m gained v Ade, R5

Best ave metres gained: Noah Anderson, 575.00m (6th overall)

Top 5 players: Noah Anderson (6th), John Noble (18th), Joel Jeffrey (32nd), Matt Rowell (38th), Touk Miller (51st)

Best game in 2025: Noah Anderson, 802m gained v Rich, R6

Noah Anderson in action during the R6 match between Gold Coast and Richmond at Marvel Stadium on April 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Best ave metres gained: Finn Callaghan, 590.67 (5th overall)

Top 5 players: Finn Callaghan (5th), Lachie Whitfield (8th), Lachie Ash (14th), Tom Green (30th), Toby Greene (54th)

Best game in 2025: Lachie Whitfield, 735m gained v Ade, R6

Best ave metres gained: Karl Amon, 612.00m (2nd overall)

Top 5 players: Karl Amon (2nd), James Sicily (28th), Will Day (55th), Josh Ward (59th), Jai Newcombe (95th)

Best game in 2025: Karl Amon, 802m gained v Geel, R6

Karl Amon kicks long during the R3 match between Hawthorn and GWS at UTAS Stadium on March 29, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Best ave metres gained: Jake Bowey, 473.67m (19th overall)

Top 5 players: Jake Bowey (19th), Christian Petracca (28th), Kysaiah Pickett (33rd), Steven May (37th), Trent Rivers (72nd)

Best game in 2025: Jake Bowey, 649m gained v Frem, R6

Jake Bowey in action during the R5 match between Melbourne and Essendon at Adelaide Oval on April 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Best ave metres gained: Caleb Daniel, 465.17 (21st overall)

Top 5 players: Caleb Daniel (21st), Luke Davies-Uniacke (60th), Jy Simpkin (62nd), Bailey Scott (101st), Luke Parker (152nd)

Best game in 2025: Caleb Daniel, 778m gained v Melb, R2

Caleb Daniel in action during the R5 match between North Melbourne and Gold Coast at Barossa Park on April 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Best ave metres gained: Connor Rozee, 535.83m (11th overall)

Top 5 players: Connor Rozee (11th), Kane Farrell (13th), Miles Bergman (35th), Jason Horne-Francis (46th), Josh Sinn (56th)

Best game in 2025: Connor Rozee, 825m gained v Syd, R6

Best ave metres gained: Jayden Short, 458.33m (24th overall)

Top 5 players: Jayden Short (24th), Nick Vlastuin (39th), Tom Brown (76th), Jack Ross (92nd), Tim Taranto (142nd)

Best game in 2025: Nick Vlastuin, 661m gained v GC, R6

Jayden Short kicks the ball during the R6 match between Richmond and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium on April 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Best ave metres gained: Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, 574.00m (7th overall)

Top 5 players: Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (7th), Jack Sinclair (16th), Darcy Wilson (52nd), Jack Macrae (96th), Brad Hill (107th)

Best game in 2025: Jack Sinclair, 689m gained v Rich, R3 and Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, 689m gained v WB, R6

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera kicks the ball during St Kilda's clash against Geelong in round two, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Best ave metres gained: Nick Blakey, 561.83m (9th overall)

Top 5 players: Nick Blakey (9th), Chad Warner (12th), Matt Roberts (23rd), Isaac Heeney (63rd), Dane Rampe (82nd)

Best game in 2025: Nick Blakey, 804m gained v Haw

Best ave metres gained: Ryan Maric, 420.33m (40th overall)

Top 5 players: Ryan Maric (40th), Liam Baker (42nd), Jeremy McGovern (74th), Harley Reid (75th), Tyrell Dewar (83rd)

Best game in 2025: Tyrell Dewar, 591m gained v BL, R2

Ryan Maric kicks the ball during the R6 match between West Coast and Essendon at Optus Stadium on April 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Best ave metres gained: Bailey Dale, 509.00m (15th overall)

Top 5 players: Bailey Dale (15th), Ed Richards (17th), Tom Liberatore (45th), Matt Kennedy (86th), Sam Davidson (99th)

Best game in 2025: Ed Richards, 644m gained v Coll, R2