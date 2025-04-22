Carlton is back in business after back-to-back wins but is chasing a first big scalp against Geelong on Sunday

Essendon and Collingwood players run through a joint banner ahead of the R7 match at the MCG on April 25, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

MUCH of the action to kick off round seven will be anchored around Anzac Day with Melbourne and Richmond meeting on Thursday night before a pair of matches on the day of remembrance.

Ladder leader Collingwood faces Essendon in the traditional Anzac Day blockbuster with Fremantle to host Adelaide later the same day.

Greater Western Sydney and Western Bulldogs renew their rivalry on Saturday night, while Carlton will chase its first big scalp of the season against Geelong on Sunday.

Here is what to look out for across round seven as well as a tip for each match.

Melbourne v Richmond, MCG

Thursday, April 24, 7.30pm AEST

Last time: Melbourne 13.7 (85) d Richmond 5.12 (42), R7 2024

What it means

Melbourne (1-5) released some of the mounting pressure as it got off the mark with a surprise victory over Fremantle while finally finding a way to put a reasonable score on the board. The Demons now have an opportunity to get their season truly moving against a rebuilding Tigers outfit that has surprised many with two early wins and the bottom-placed Eagles then to follow.

Richmond (2-4) has already achieved more than some predicted it would across the full season with a pair of victories over finals hopefuls in the opening six rounds. The Tigers can go a long way to proving that their rebuild will be quicker than even the club might have expected with this Demons clash the first of three matches against sides sitting below them to come in the next four weeks.

Game shapers

Jake Bowey played in a premiership in just his seventh match in 2021 but has at times flown under the radar since then. But the 22-year-old has stood out this season even as many of his teammates have faltered with Bowey averaging a career-high 23.2 disposals and 4.2 rebounds a game as the Demons look to get the ball in the hands of the polished half-back.

Nick Vlastuin has remained at Richmond in part to guide the rebuilding club as it takes the express route to turning over its list. The three-time premiership player might not have always got the acclaim he deserved among more high-profile teammates but is now a key pillar in a young defence as Vlastuin often launches the Tigers’ attacks with a career-high 6.5 rebounds a game.

Early tip: Melbourne by 22 points

Toby Nankervis and Max Gawn compete for the ball during Richmond's clash against Melbourne in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Collingwood v Essendon, MCG

Friday, April 25, 3.20pm AEST

Last time: Essendon 13.14 (92) d Collingwood 12.8 (80), R17 2024

What it means

Collingwood (5-1) has surged to the top of the ladder with five consecutive victories against finals hopefuls that have peaked with back-to-back wins over last year’s Grand Finalists. Despite their impressive form, the Magpies will be wary of the Bombers’ own strong start to the season especially after their rivals put a dagger in their finals hopes late last year.

Essendon (3-2) has shaken off a big-man injury crisis to ignite its season with three wins on the trot though it had to survive a scare from West Coast to extend the streak. The Bombers have one eye on the future as they put their trust in youth but with an experienced core leading the way could put themselves firmly in finals contention with a win over the Pies and the Roos to come next week.

Game shapers

Jack Crisp has long put any claims of being merely the steak knives in a trade with Brisbane in 2014 behind him as he has won a premiership and become a mainstay at Collingwood. The versatile and durable midfielder will now etch his own name in history as he equals Jim Stynes' record for the most consecutive VFL/AFL matches at 244 while continuing to have a huge impact on the Pies success.

Ben McKay has endured a tough journey through much of his career with only eight wins in 71 matches with North Melbourne before becoming a whipping boy at times since a high-profile move to Essendon. The 27-year-old has shown signs of rediscovering his touch in the Bombers defence as he closes in on reaching 100 matches this week.

Early tip: Collingwood by 17 points

Sam Durham tackles Nick Daicos during Essendon's clash against Collingwood in round seven, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Fremantle v Adelaide, Optus Stadium

Friday, April 25, 6.10pm AWST

Last time: Fremantle 9.15 (69) d Adelaide 4.10 (34), R3 2024

What it means

Fremantle (3-3) handed back some of the credits it had earned in three straight victories when it fell short against a previously winless Melbourne last week. The Dockers have had a relatively kind fixture to start the season but will get a better idea of where they stand across a stretch of six matches against other finals hopefuls before their bye.

Adelaide (4-2) went a long way to proving it belongs among the genuine finals contenders as it outmuscled Greater Western Sydney in a dour contest last week. The win gave the Crows the scalp they arguably needed after being overrun by fellow top-eight hopefuls in the Cats and Suns and they can now reiterate that they have turned a corner with a first win over the Dockers at Optus Stadium.

Game shapers

Sean Darcy was perhaps forced to make a hasty return from injury when Luke Jackson was sidelined but has nonetheless taken time to warm into the season. The Dockers’ ruck has been below his bustling best with only three clearances but with a couple of matches under his belt should now be out to lead the way of an onball brigade that can be among the most damaging in the League.

Alex Neal-Bullen has quickly proven to be a clever pick-up by Adelaide after 10 seasons and 176 matches with Melbourne. The 29-year-old might be wearing new colours this year but is continuing to play his usual selfless role as a half-forward able to impact the contest whether pushing higher up the ground or setting the tone closer to goal.

Early tip: Fremantle by seven points

Andrew Brayshaw tackles Rory Laird during Fremantle's clash against Adelaide in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

St Kilda v Brisbane, Marvel Stadium

Saturday, April 26, 1.20pm AEST

Last time: Brisbane 19.10 (124) d St Kilda 5.9 (39), R21 2024

What it means

St Kilda (3-3) has fallen back into the pack with a pair of defeats to fellow finals hopefuls after a bright start suggested it could be set for a rapid rise up the ladder. The Saints now face the toughest of tests around against the reigning premiers that have caused them huge problems though can take comfort from returning to their home deck where they have won eight of their past nine matches.

Brisbane (5-1) perhaps needed a reality check as it was thumped by Collingwood after starting the season with five consecutive victories without even nearing top gear. But the Lions have an ideal opportunity to bounce back immediately against a Saints outfit that they have beaten in their past six clashes and at a venue where they have won 12 of their past 14.

Game shapers

Callum Ah Chee put his name up in lights when playing a starring role with four goals in Brisbane’s Grand Final victory last year but remains a reliable contributor among those flashes of brilliance. The 27-year-old is now a mainstay for the Lions and has been good for a goal a game since the start of last season as he reaches 150 matches.

Jack Higgins is not usually one to shy away from the limelight but the crafty St Kilda forward is quietly enjoying a red-hot start to the season. The 26-year-old has booted multiple majors in all six matches this year, even while the Saints have run hot and cold, and has already amassed 17 goals to sit only one behind the early pacesetters in the race for the Coleman Medal.

Early tip: Brisbane by 17 points

Lachie Neale handballs while being tackled by Marcus Windhager during the match between Brisbane and St Kilda at the Gabba in round 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Port Adelaide v North Melbourne, Adelaide Oval

Saturday, April 26, 3.45pm ACST

Last time: Port Adelaide 16.11 (107) d North Melbourne 7.6 (48), R11 2024

What it means

Port Adelaide (3-3) has shaken off concerns that its coaching succession plan might be troubling the playing group with a pair of victories over finals contenders in Sydney and Hawthorn. The Power can now move ahead on the win-loss ledger for the first time this season by pouring more misery on a Kangaroos outfit that they have comfortably beaten in 10 of their past 11 encounters.

North Melbourne (1-5) has taken at least a couple of steps back with four resounding defeats on the trot after showing signs of progress earlier in the season. With the blowtorch now turned onto the Kangaroos and the merits of their lengthy rebuild they need to respond with at least a competitive showing and perhaps even snap a horror record at Adelaide Oval of 12 losses from as many visits.

Game shapers

Kane Farrell has helped fill the void in Port Adelaide’s defence after the departure of Dan Houston as the 26-year-old becomes a key figure running out of defence. Farrell turned his back on free agency to stay with the Power and has become integral to their form turning around as he averages a career-high 5.5 rebounds a game ahead of reaching 100 matches this week.

Luke Parker enjoyed a stellar career with Sydney that included a premiership in his second season and three club champion awards across 293 matches. The 32-year-old is now guiding North Melbourne’s burgeoning onball brigade where his strength at stoppages and wealth of experience loom as crucial to taking them to the next level as Parker closes in on his 300th match this week.

Early tip: Port Adelaide by 33 points

Zak Butters chases Luke Davies-Uniacke during Port Adelaide's clash against North Melbourne in round 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Greater Western Sydney v Western Bulldogs, Manuka Oval

Saturday, April 26, 7.35pm AEST

Last time: Western Bulldogs 14.14 (98) d Greater Western Sydney 9.7 (61), R24 2024

What it means

Greater Western Sydney (4-2) missed an opportunity to cement its place among the frontrunners as it failed to chase down Adelaide in a low-scoring contest last week. The Giants should get a boost from meeting their old rivals back on their home deck in Canberra for the first time this season and at a venue where they are rebuilding a fortress after winning on their past four visits.

Western Bulldogs (3-3) could hardly have been more impressive as they brushed aside St Kilda for a percentage-boosting victory last week. The Dogs are still to show that they can play with consistency as they chase back-to-back wins for the first time this year though should be bolstered by taking on their old foes the Giants who they have beaten in seven of their past eight matches.

Game shapers

Connor Idun is considered one of the more outspoken and entertaining players inside the four walls at Greater Western Sydney but too often flies under the radar outside of the club. The 24-year-old is now a valuable member of the Giants’ rock-solid defence with his ability to play tall or small a key weapon as Idun reaches 100 matches this week.

Aaron Naughton has not quite been able to scale the same heights as his 2022 season when he passed 50 goals for the first time and loomed as one of the top key forwards in the game. But the high-flying 25-year-old will have to again take on the mantle as the Bulldogs’ focal point with emerging spearhead Sam Darcy sidelined for an extended period while Naughton reaches his 150th match.

Early tip: GWS by 14 points

Bailey Dale tackles Toby Bedford during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Gold Coast v Sydney, People First Stadium

Sunday, April 27, 1.15pm AEST

Last time: Sydney 17.8 (110) d Gold Coast 8.9 (57), R6 2024

What it means

Gold Coast (4-1) missed an opportunity to finish a round in top spot for just the second time in club history as its four-match winning streak was snapped by Richmond last week. The Suns are still well-placed to secure a breakthrough finals appearance though after a kind fixture through the opening rounds and now face the Swans as the first of seven matches against finals hopefuls before a bye.

Sydney (2-4) looks like a shell of the side that steamrolled opponents in the first half of last year as injuries hit hard and its flowing transitions from defence dry up. The Swans can ill afford to wait for reinforcements to return with their forward group in particular misfiring without a focal point but will be buoyed by facing the Suns at a venue where they have beaten them in six of their seven meetings.

Game shapers

John Noble has been rejuvenated since leaving Collingwood for a clearly defined role with Gold Coast as part of a one-two punch with fellow recruit Daniel Rioli bursting out of defence. The 28-year-old is averaging a career-high 24.6 disposals while adding more of a threat in the forward half to his usual dash from the back.

Matt Roberts has been a shining light in Sydney’s stuttering start to the season as a key to their attempts to move the ball briskly from defence and through the midfield. The 21-year-old cemented his spot in the side last year but with growing confidence is averaging a career-high 24 disposals a game as the Swans look to get the ball in Roberts' hands more whether in defence or attack.

Early tip: Gold Coast by eight points

Isaac Heeney tackles Touk Miller during Sydney's clash against Gold Coast in round six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton v Geelong, MCG

Sunday, April 27, 3.20pm AEST

Last time: Carlton 21.12 (138) d Geelong 11.9 (75), R15 2024

What it means

Carlton (2-4) has taken steps towards getting its season back on track with back-to-back victories against North Melbourne and West Coast. But the time has come for the Blues to show that they can not only match it with other teams but perhaps even be a genuine finals contender with a first win over a club other than those two struggling sides since round 16 last year.

Geelong (4-2) has shown all too familiar signs that it will again be there at the pointy end of the season as it secures stirring victories over captivating challengers like Hawthorn and Adelaide in consecutive weeks. The Cats have been reliably slow and steady under coach Chris Scott but are now playing with dash and dare that looms as a danger for the Blues on the outside.

Game shapers

George Hewett has too often been underrated in 10 seasons and 185 matches across two clubs but is now standing out with a rich vein of form that might just help Carlton turn its season around. The Blues’ free agency pick-up from 2021 is averaging a career-high 30.3 disposals a game while making the most of his strength at stoppages to have the third-most clearances in the League with 49.

Shaun Mannagh had to wait for his opportunity to impress with Geelong this season after a summer spent on the sidelines but is unlikely to be pushed out of the side again any time soon. The 27-year-old plays with a composure that belies his relative inexperience at the top level but showed in the Cats’ win over the Hawks that he has more strings to his bow with three goals including the sealer.

Early tip: Geelong by 22 points

Patrick Cripps tackles Mark Blicavs during Carlton's clash against Geelong in round two, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Hawthorn v West Coast, Marvel Stadium

Sunday, April 27, 4.45pm AEST

Last time: Hawthorn 14.10 (94) d West Coast 4.9 (33), R16 2024

What it means

Hawthorn (4-2) has been handed a reality check with back-to-back defeats against a pair of its fiercest rivals even if it will rue wasted late opportunities against Geelong. The Hawks can now get their top-four chase back on track as a clash with the last-placed Eagles kicks off three consecutive matches against sides currently sitting in the bottom four.

West Coast (0-6) came gut-wrenchingly close to kickstarting its season before falling two points short of Essendon last week. The Eagles can at least carry extra motivation into chasing their first win of the season against a Hawks outfit that has been building an off-field rivalry after drawing away key defender Tom Barrass last year and making an early play for co-captain Oscar Allen in recent weeks.

Game shapers

Tom Barrass has made a steady start to his first season with his second club as he takes on more of a lockdown role at Hawthorn. The key defender now comes up against his former teammates for the first time with the Hawks needing to bounce back from consecutive defeats and the Eagles playing with little to lose.

Elijah Hewett is helping to give West Coast hope for the future as he takes a stranglehold on a spot in its emerging midfield. The 20-year-old put all of his potential on show with a career-high 22 disposals as well as two goals in the Eagles’ gallant loss to the Bombers last week but needs support from young and old teammates for the side to secure a breakthrough win this week.

Early tip: Hawthorn by 44 points