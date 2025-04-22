Josh Rachele and Darcy Fogarty during the round nine match between Adelaide and Brisbane at Adelaide Oval, May 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE'S Josh Rachele has stepped up his comeback bid, with fellow forward Darcy Fogarty also hopeful of facing Fremantle on Friday.

Rachele has missed three games because of broken ribs and trained on Tuesday, though wearing a fluorescent cap denoting non-contact.

"He's doing everything he can at the moment to be fit," Adelaide backman Max Michalanney said on Tuesday.

"He trained today, so he's pushing for selection and hopefully he gets up."

And while Fogarty was nursing a sore left shoulder from a collision in Saturday's win over Greater Western Sydney, he could be fit for the away trip to meet the Dockers on Anzac Day.

"He's been cleared of anything major, so again, he's pushing for selection this week," Michalanney said.

Darcy Fogarty is injured during the match between Adelaide and GWS Giants on April 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"One-hundred per cent we love playing alongside Darcy, you know what you're going to get from him - we saw it on the weekend, he puts his body on the line every single week."

Midfielder James Peatling will also return from a one-game suspension, with his replacement Sam Berry likely to feel the selection squeeze.

The Crows (4-2) hold fifth spot ahead of playing the ninth-placed Fremantle (3-3), and have never beaten the Dockers at Optus Stadium, though they have only played them there twice - last year's 35-point loss, and a three-point defeat in 2018.

"We're pretty cautious not to dwell on past results and stuff like that," Michalanney said.

"We'd rather just focus on what we've got coming up.

"We have done our review on what Fremantle are going to bring this week, so are just focusing on that."

Adelaide flies west after its best defensive display of the season when restricting GWS to just four goals in an 18-point win.

"We have all played a fair bit of footy together now," Michalanney said of the Crows' backline.

"We're all learning what the strengths are, what the weaknesses are, so I think we're gelling really well together as a group and we're showing that on the field.''