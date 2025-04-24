Chad Warner in Sydney in February 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

CHAD Warner has signed a new two-year deal to stay at Sydney.

As first reported on Gettable in March, Warner had settled on staying at the Swans on a big-money two-year deal despite significant interest from both West Australian clubs.

The deal is worth approximately $2.7-2.8 million over the two years, making him one of the best-paid players in the competition.

It means Warner will remain at the Swans until the end of the 2027 season, when he will become a free agent.

Warner's brother, Corey, signed a new deal this year that will also take him through to the end of the 2027 season.

AFL.com.au reported in March that while a return back to Western Australia would have landed Warner a mega deal in terms of length and pay, this deal takes him through to free agency, with a new Collective Bargaining Agreement set to be in play at the end of that year.

With Tasmania also coming into the competition the following season, the Devils' bids for out-of-contract players are also expected to inflate the pay market for the best players in the game.

"I'm really happy to be staying. I've loved every minute of my time at the Swans and I'm excited for what's ahead," Warner said.

"From the moment I arrived six years ago all the people – the players, coaches, and staff – have embraced me and helped me feel at home.

"I have great belief in the direction we are heading and know we have exciting times to come."

Warner said in February that he was keeping his options open.

"I'm obviously out of contract and just enjoying Sydney at the moment to be honest. I'm very open to everything. It's obviously a big decision that I've got to make this year and I obviously want to make the right decisions, that's why I'm very open-minded and chilled about it," Warner told AFL.com.au.

"It's all up in the air. At the moment I just want to keep my options and my mind as open as it can be, to be honest. The one thing that I do know the most is that I love playing with these boys and love playing in Sydney so I don't want to make the wrong decision either way.

"I'm just playing the year and seeing how it goes."

