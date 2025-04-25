Tom Green grew up in the nation's capital but his love for the city goes well beyond just family and friends

Tom Green celebrates a goal during the R8 match between GWS and Western Bulldogs at Manuka Oval on May 6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE ANNUAL return to Canberra for Tom Green goes way beyond a reunion with family and friends and a laugh at the tent in tribute to him on the Manuka Oval hill.

It serves as a reminder, every time he steps out on the turf at the Giants' home away from home, of how different things may have been for his career had he not resided in a catchment area of the club he now stars for.

That will resonate once more on Saturday night in a blockbuster clash with the Western Bulldogs and a potential match-up to salivate over with Marcus Bontempelli.

The 24-year-old, who leads the AFL in disposals and stoppage clearances per game through six rounds, will be at the heart of the Giants' quest to win a fifth straight game in the nation's capital.

And in his heart, will be his hometown.

"It is because honestly I feel really lucky that I'm at the Giants and grateful to be there and part of that is because of the academy that they have in Canberra," Green told AFL.com.au.

"I moved around a lot as a kid due to dad's work and lived in a lot of areas that aren't AFL first and then to go to Canberra and have an obvious pathway to the AFL through the academy, I was really lucky to have and to take advantage of.

"Now being in the AFL, when I go home, getting to see my family and see my mates, not only outside the game but at the game, they're cheering me on [and] I can see them when running out and back in, it's something I really treasure."

The Green family famously caters for the entire Giants playing group in pre-season but there was a more intimate, family-only home-cooked meal, ahead of the Dogs encounter.

And those closest to the GWS midfield beast will once more populate the tent that carries his name.

"The Tom Green Fan Club is a little bit of carry on but it certainly puts in your mind that you need to be performing at your absolute best every single time if there's something like that with your name on it," he said.

Tom Green in front of the 'Tom Green Fan Club' during a GWS captain's run on April 21, 2022. Picture: Phil Hillyard

While Green is often the centre point of the Canberra sojourns for the Giants, it's their defensive gun Connor Idun who shares the spotlight this week ahead of his 100th game that is still yet to garner an AFL major.

"The goal would be massive if he kicks his first in his 100th, it would bring the house down. If it happened, I hope it happens late in the game because I'm not sure I'd be able to focus on much else after that," said Green.

"There's not a person who would meet Connor who would speak poorly of him. He's so well liked, he's a leader, he's team first and sometimes you can use words like that and it can diminish from the player but he's a super player as well.

"He's getting more attention now. By his own recognition he's come a long way from when he was drafted and what it takes to be an AFL player. A lot of people in that scenario can let their career get away from them, he did the opposite and grabbed it with both hands."

Connor Idun in action during the R6 match between GWS and Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on April 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

There'll be no Sam Darcy for Idun and the Giants defence to contend with in Canberra but Bontempelli bounced back from his early-season calf injury with a spectacular showing in last week's thumping win over the Saints.

The Bulldogs are the last team to beat GWS in Canberra and it was their skipper who shone, as he usually does, on that evening two years ago with 32 disposals and a goal.

For large parts of the contest he went head-to-head with Green himself in a match-up that may well eventuate once more at Manuka.

"I'm sure there'll be times when I match-up on him, that's something that I relish," he said.

Marcus Bontempelli is surrounded by four Giants during the R8 match between Western Bulldogs and Greater Western Sydney at Manuka Oval, on May 6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's always really exciting to go up against the best in the competition. If he isn't the best, he's certainly one of the best. You always like to measure yourself against that.

"Their midfield is one of the best, Tom Liberatore has been one of the most underrated players in the competition for a long period of time now. They've got so many options that they can go to, it's a great challenge.

"I'm trying to play the role that ‘Kingers' [coach Adam Kingsley] has identified in the system for us and I feel like I'm executing that well at the minute. There's certainly room for improvement and other spaces I can improve on."

The return of Coleman medallist Jesse Hogan will boost the Giants significantly as they try and make amends for the startling 34 points they mustered in last week's disappointing defeat in Adelaide.

"Four and two is a reasonable spot to be. It was really disappointing what happened on the weekend, in the ups and downs of each week of footy that's a little sour," Green said.

"You get one mulligan throughout the year and we've already used ours up so we've got to put in a much better performance this weekend because the Crows certainly did a number on us."