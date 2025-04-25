Amid questions over his form, Hawks captain James Sicily has received the backing of his coach

James Sicily looks dejected after Hawthorn's loss to Geelong in round six, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN captain James Sicily is receiving staunch backing from his coach amid queries from AFL legend Leigh Matthews over his swingman role.

Matthew has questioned whether Sicily's "psyche" is being adversely impacted by frequently being switched positions during games.

But Hawks coach Sam Mitchell says the suggestion isn't warranted, despite Sicily dipping in form during Easter Monday's loss to Geelong.

"We have moved him most games this year," Mitchell told reporters on Friday.

"And I would say prior to the weekend, he has probably been our most consistent performer.

"I would have said – probably coaches always think this about their own players – I would have said he was an All-Australian lock before last week.

"Now, one game where he didn't perform at his best, does that change that?

"Do we need to worry about everything to do with James Sicily because he didn't catch the ball or kick the ball well for one game?

"I don't believe so.

"He's a pro. He handles it really well, he's a resilient character and he will have a good performance this week."

Sicily was again likely to play dual roles when the Hawks face West Coast on Sunday.

"He's having a fantastic season," Mitchell said.

"He didn't use the ball well and he didn't catch the ball well (against Geelong).

"Two very uncharacteristic (things), if that continues to happen, we'll deal with it then.

"But at this stage that was one out of the box for him ... a one-game outlier."