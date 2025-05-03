Follow all the action from Saturday's round eight games

Follow it LIVE: Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide from 1.20pm AEST

IN-FORM sides the Western Bulldogs and Port Adelaide meet in an important clash in Ballarat on Saturday.

The Bulldogs and Power are both 4-3 as they chase finals spots in 2025 ahead of the meeting at Mars Stadium.

Jedd Busslinger starts the game as the Bulldogs' sub, while Jeremy Finlayson is the Power's starting sub.

BULLDOGS v POWER Follow it LIVE

Out of contract after this season, coach Luke Beveridge guided the Bulldogs to an impressive win over Greater Western Sydney last time out.

The Power were less convincing in a win over North Melbourne which was their third straight.

Adam Treloar returns for the Dogs for his first game of 2025 after a pre-season calf injury alongside Lachie McNeil, with youngsters Josh Dolan and Cooper Hynes out. Port has regained Logan Evans and Will Lorenz in place of Josh Sinn and Christian Moraes.

Learn More 02:13

Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide at Mars Stadium, 1.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Western Bulldogs: Jedd Busslinger

Port Adelaide: Jeremy Finlayson

In another important game, Adelaide hosts Carlton in another meeting between two sides eyeing finals this season.

The Crows are 4-3 but have lost three of their past four games.

CROWS v BLUES Follow it LIVE

In contrast, the Blues have improved to 3-4 after losing their first four matches of the year.

Wins over West Coast and North Melbourne gave Carlton confidence which it took into an impressive victory against Geelong last time out.

But the win has come at a cost with Jack Silvagni, Zac Williams and Matt Cottrell all out injured. They have been replaced by Lewis Young, Lachie Cowan and veteran Sam Docherty.

The Crows, meanwhile, have regained Darcy Fogarty from a shoulder injury among four inclusions, with Matt Crouch (hip) and Nick Murray (knee) among the outs.

Learn More 01:59

Collingwood and Geelong will meet in a Saturday night blockbuster at the MCG.

The Magpies have flown into premiership favouritism on the back of six straight wins.

MAGPIES v CATS Follow it LIVE

The Cats' three-game winning streak came to an end against Carlton, but they are still 4-3.

Captain Darcy Moore is one of three changes for the Pies as Craig McRae opts to rest Jeremy Howe, while Mitch Duncan returns for the Cats in place of Tom Stewart (knee soreness).

Learn More 02:35

West Coast will be searching for its first win of 2025 when it welcomes Melbourne to Optus Stadium.

The Eagles are 0-7 but have shown better signs in recent weeks, particularly when falling just short against Essendon at home.

EAGLES v DEMONS Follow it LIVE

The Demons, meanwhile, have breathed life into their season with back-to-back wins.

After an upset win over Fremantle, Melbourne was too good for Richmond on Anzac Day Eve.

Jake Melksham and Daniel Turner will boost the Dees' forward line, with Clayton Oliver to miss due to personal reasons.

The Eagles have named debutant Bo Allan alongside Tim Kelly and Tyler Brockman, with youngsters Hamish Davis, Tyrell Dewar and Noah Long omitted.