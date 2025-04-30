Get your tips in: Our experts help you find a winner. Picture: AFL Digital

IT'S A round of rivalries but our experts aren't expecting things to be close.

Only two of our tipsters are picking Gold Coast to upset Brisbane in the QClash, while not one person has picked last year's Grand Finalists Sydney to get over the top of GWS.

There's a little bit of love for North Melbourne to get the chocolates over Essendon, with Damian Barrett the only one expecting Geelong to beat Collingwood.

MICHAEL WHITING

Essendon - 24 points
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Collingwood
Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Brisbane

Last week: 7
Total: 46

CHAD WINGARD

Essendon - 12 points
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Collingwood
Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Brisbane

Last week: 7
Total: 45

JOSH GABELICH

Essendon - 18 points
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Carlton
Collingwood
Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Brisbane

Last week: 7
Total: 44

CALLUM TWOMEY

Essendon - 17 points
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Collingwood
Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Gold Coast

Last week: 7
Total: 43

DAMIAN BARRETT

North Melbourne - 13 points
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Brisbane

Last week: 7
Total: 42

GEMMA BASTIANI

Essendon - 20 points
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Collingwood
Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Brisbane

Last week: 6
Total: 42

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Essendon - 19 points
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Collingwood
Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Brisbane

Last week: 6
Total: 42

MATTHEW LLOYD

Essendon - 12 points
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Collingwood
Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Brisbane

Last week: 7
Total: 42

SARAH OLLE

North Melbourne - 22 points
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Collingwood
Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Brisbane

Last week: 7
Total: 42

SARAH BLACK

Essendon - 13 points
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Collingwood
Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Brisbane

Last week: 6
Total: 41

NAT EDWARDS

North Melbourne - 11 points
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Collingwood
Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Gold Coast

Last week: 7
Total: 41

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Essendon - 26 points
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Carlton
Collingwood
West Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Brisbane

Last week: 7
Total: 40

TOTALS

Essendon 9-3 North Melbourne
St Kilda 0-12 Fremantle
Western Bulldogs 12-0 Port Adelaide
Adelaide 10-2 Carlton
Collingwood 11-1 Geelong
West Coast 1-11 Melbourne
Sydney 0-12 Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn 12-0 Richmond
Brisbane 10-2 Gold Coast