IT'S A round of rivalries but our experts aren't expecting things to be close.
Only two of our tipsters are picking Gold Coast to upset Brisbane in the QClash, while not one person has picked last year's Grand Finalists Sydney to get over the top of GWS.
There's a little bit of love for North Melbourne to get the chocolates over Essendon, with Damian Barrett the only one expecting Geelong to beat Collingwood.
Check out the R8 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App
MICHAEL WHITING
Essendon - 24 points
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Collingwood
Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Last week: 7
Total: 46
CHAD WINGARD
Essendon - 12 points
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Collingwood
Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Last week: 7
Total: 45
JOSH GABELICH
Essendon - 18 points
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Carlton
Collingwood
Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Last week: 7
Total: 44
CALLUM TWOMEY
Essendon - 17 points
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Collingwood
Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Gold Coast
Last week: 7
Total: 43
DAMIAN BARRETT
North Melbourne - 13 points
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Last week: 7
Total: 42
GEMMA BASTIANI
Essendon - 20 points
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Collingwood
Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Last week: 6
Total: 42
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Essendon - 19 points
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Collingwood
Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Last week: 6
Total: 42
MATTHEW LLOYD
Essendon - 12 points
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Collingwood
Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Last week: 7
Total: 42
SARAH OLLE
North Melbourne - 22 points
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Collingwood
Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Last week: 7
Total: 42
SARAH BLACK
Essendon - 13 points
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Collingwood
Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Last week: 6
Total: 41
NAT EDWARDS
North Melbourne - 11 points
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Collingwood
Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Gold Coast
Last week: 7
Total: 41
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Essendon - 26 points
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Carlton
Collingwood
West Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Last week: 7
Total: 40
TOTALS
Essendon 9-3 North Melbourne
St Kilda 0-12 Fremantle
Western Bulldogs 12-0 Port Adelaide
Adelaide 10-2 Carlton
Collingwood 11-1 Geelong
West Coast 1-11 Melbourne
Sydney 0-12 Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn 12-0 Richmond
Brisbane 10-2 Gold Coast