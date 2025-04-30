Our footy experts have made the call on round eight

Get your tips in: Our experts help you find a winner. Picture: AFL Digital

IT'S A round of rivalries but our experts aren't expecting things to be close.

Only two of our tipsters are picking Gold Coast to upset Brisbane in the QClash, while not one person has picked last year's Grand Finalists Sydney to get over the top of GWS.

>> Win $25,000 in the official AFL Tipping comp! Sign up NOW

There's a little bit of love for North Melbourne to get the chocolates over Essendon, with Damian Barrett the only one expecting Geelong to beat Collingwood.

Check out the R8 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

MICHAEL WHITING

Essendon - 24 points

Fremantle

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Collingwood

Melbourne

Greater Western Sydney

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Last week: 7

Total: 46

CHAD WINGARD

Essendon - 12 points

Fremantle

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Collingwood

Melbourne

Greater Western Sydney

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Last week: 7

Total: 45

JOSH GABELICH

Essendon - 18 points

Fremantle

Western Bulldogs

Carlton

Collingwood

Melbourne

Greater Western Sydney

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Last week: 7

Total: 44

CALLUM TWOMEY

Essendon - 17 points

Fremantle

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Collingwood

Melbourne

Greater Western Sydney

Hawthorn

Gold Coast

Last week: 7

Total: 43

DAMIAN BARRETT

North Melbourne - 13 points

Fremantle

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Geelong

Melbourne

Greater Western Sydney

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Last week: 7

Total: 42

GEMMA BASTIANI

Essendon - 20 points

Fremantle

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Collingwood

Melbourne

Greater Western Sydney

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Last week: 6

Total: 42

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Essendon - 19 points

Fremantle

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Collingwood

Melbourne

Greater Western Sydney

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Last week: 6

Total: 42

MATTHEW LLOYD

Essendon - 12 points

Fremantle

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Collingwood

Melbourne

Greater Western Sydney

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Last week: 7

Total: 42

SARAH OLLE

North Melbourne - 22 points

Fremantle

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Collingwood

Melbourne

Greater Western Sydney

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Last week: 7

Total: 42

SARAH BLACK

Essendon - 13 points

Fremantle

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Collingwood

Melbourne

Greater Western Sydney

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Last week: 6

Total: 41

NAT EDWARDS

North Melbourne - 11 points

Fremantle

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Collingwood

Melbourne

Greater Western Sydney

Hawthorn

Gold Coast

Last week: 7

Total: 41

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Essendon - 26 points

Fremantle

Western Bulldogs

Carlton

Collingwood

West Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Last week: 7

Total: 40

TOTALS

Essendon 9-3 North Melbourne

St Kilda 0-12 Fremantle

Western Bulldogs 12-0 Port Adelaide

Adelaide 10-2 Carlton

Collingwood 11-1 Geelong

West Coast 1-11 Melbourne

Sydney 0-12 Greater Western Sydney

Hawthorn 12-0 Richmond

Brisbane 10-2 Gold Coast