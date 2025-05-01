Noah Answerth and Ben Long will renew acquaintances when they face off on Sunday night

Noah Answerth and Ben Long. Pictures: AFL Photos

A SCHOOLBOY rivalry will be reignited in Sunday night's QClash at the Gabba when Brisbane's Noah Answerth lines up on red-hot Gold Coast forward Ben Long.

Answerth was schooled at Caulfield Grammar and vividly remembers Long, two years his senior, playing for Melbourne Grammar.

"Not much has changed. He was tough back then and he's still tough now," Answerth laughed on Thursday morning.

The two hard heads have followed winding paths to become integral members of their respective teams.

Answerth suffered a fractured back in his draft year, was picked up by the Lions 12 months later, and was in and out of the team with injury before settling in the back seven during last year's premiership run.

After being drafted by St Kilda, Long made his name as a rugged defender, transferred to the Gold Coast, and was moved forward by coach Damien Hardwick in the corresponding match last season.

He kicked 26 goals from 17 games in 2024 and already has 14 from the Suns' first six games this year.

"It's funny how careers can go up and down, but they work themselves out," Answerth said.

"He always was going to play good footy, it's just getting that run at it with a bit of consistency.

"It'll be a tough challenge coming up against him this week."

Answerth has a secret weapon as he prepares to man Long – teammate Brandon Starcevich.

As Starcevich continues to ramp up his training following a series of concussions, Answerth has taken over the role as Brisbane's primary shutdown defender.

And the man he's turned to for advice is Starcevich.

"He's very good at sitting down on the computer and watching vision. When he's here, he's really engaging and wants to help you … that's helped my career progress," he said.

"You miss him out there, definitely, but to have him helping you at the moment is a good thing."