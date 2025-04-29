The Suns must step up with their actions in the QClash, skipper Noah Anderson says

Noah Anderson celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's clash against Melbourne in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WITH just one win against Brisbane in his first nine attempts, Gold Coast skipper Noah Anderson isn't buying into any QClash hype, saying the Suns need to let their actions do the talking.

Anderson, in his first year as captain, has got off to a roaring start at the helm, helping guide his team to a 5-1 record and third place on the ladder.

After years of playing 'little brother' to the premiers that reside 70km north up the Pacific Highway, Anderson had a steely resolve when talking to reporters ahead of Sunday night's 28th QClash.

When asked whether he had circled the clash on the fixture, the 24-year-old smirked, saying it was a silly question.

"It's always got a circle on it," he said.

"It means a lot to our boys, but we want to make sure our actions do the talking.

"I've played in a lot of these games now and I still want to leave my mark on it a little bit more, so it'll be an important game."

Anderson lost his first six matches against the Lions, breaking the drought late in 2023 with a 41-point win.

Last year, Brisbane won both contests, leaving the new skipper hungry for a change.

"It's pretty obvious how I would feel, and the group would feel, so I'm looking forward to seeing how we play on the weekend," Anderson said.

"Every time we've played them in the past, we've had good belief we could knock them off, but to their credit, they've got it done more times than not."

With the Labour Day public holiday in Queensland next Monday, Sunday night’' fixture at the Gabba is expected to be close to a sellout.

It's the first time in Gold Coast's 15-year existence both Queensland teams have been in the top four when they've met.