IT HAS been four seasons since a Sydney Derby was contested with both teams struggling for form, but that will only enhance the occasion of Sunday's 30th meeting between the sides, according to Greater Western Sydney defender Jack Buckley.

A loss for the Swans would take a side that is hellbent on being a premiership contender, despite a litany of injuries, to 2-6 for the season while the highly fancied Giants can lose a third game in a row if they fail to end a four-game winning streak from their fiercest rivals.

The typically measured Buckley is not one to follow the Sam Taylor 'smug' claims or Toby Bedford's admission this week that they just flat out don't like the Swans.

But Buckley believes the stakes at the SCG will create the hottest of contests, despite both sides' recent struggles.

"It probably heightens it, if anything," Buckley told AFL.com.au.

"Games are really hard to win in the AFL right now so a derby will be really hot. We always expect their best. They've been a consistent football side for a few years now and we respect them greatly.

"For us it's all centred around winning contest, being clean in the contest and winning battles. We'll look to come out with far better effort and attitude than we have the last two weeks."

That past fortnight for the Giants, which garnered defeats to Adelaide and the Western Bulldogs in disappointing fashion, saw their famed Orange Tsunami deemed impotent by an opposition well drilled on denying them their running strength out of defence.

The two Lachies in Whitfield and Ash have been shining lights out of defence but Buckley conceded they need some assistance in generating attack from the defensive 50.

"Those two guys have carried a really heavy load in the last five games and the rest of the backline has got to step up in that area, the key backs as well," he said.

"We're shooting ourselves in the foot the last few weeks with back half turnovers. The opposition are going to scout us heavily on how we want to move the ball but we've got to sort out our backyard first."

Having a target on their back is something the Giants are used to, having spent the last two years as flag contenders but it's not a challenge they've been able to deal with adequately over the past fortnight.

Both the Crows and Dogs restricted their ball movement strengths and then found a way to exploit them the other way.

It's a reminder for Adam Kingsley's men of the standards they need to produce each week.

"I wouldn't say it's hard to maintain if you bring the required effort and attitude that we pride ourselves on. I think it's a good thing if you're getting the opposition's best but AFL football, you've got to consistently bring your best," Buckley said.

"Over 23 games you might have one or two games where you drop away a bit but you don't want to have two in a row. To do that the last two weekends is really disappointing. It's something we've really got to stamp out this week."

One thing that will definitely be altered at the SCG on Sunday is the injured Errol Gulden's stranglehold on the Brett Kirk Medal, having won the last three in a row.

Even without the Swans' silky left-footer to contend with, Sydney's recent record in derbies has Buckley and the Giants on high alert.

"The reality is they've won the last four against us so they'll feel really confident. We really need to bring our best and focus on what's let us down in the past against them especially over the last couple of years," he said.

One of those defeats was last season's qualifying final as GWS gave up a 21-point lead at the SCG for the right to host a home preliminary final.

As was the case the week after against Brisbane, the Giants failed to halt the momentum of the Swans stars, particularly out of stoppage situations, to be overrun late on.

It's a disturbing trend that Kingsley is obsessive about stopping but clearly one that continues to rear its head.

"We've really got to work on that, that's why it was so disappointing on the weekend that third quarter because we have been working on those things that let us down in those two finals games," Buckley said.