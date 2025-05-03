The Crows have produced a dominant performance to beat the Blues

Josh Rachele celebrates a goal during Adelaide's clash against Carlton in round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CAPTAIN Jordan Dawson has booted three goals to inspire Adelaide to a 60-point thrashing of a lacklustre Carlton.

Dawson was instrumental in the Crows' 16.14 (110) to 7.8 (50) victory at Adelaide Oval on Saturday with 22 disposals.

Adelaide (5-3) climbed to fourth on the ladder as the Blues' bubble burst – after three consecutive wins, they nurse a 3-5 win-loss record in 13th spot.

Dawson set Adelaide's tone with a dominant 11-disposal opening quarter while Josh Worrell produced an outstanding defensive display.

Worrell collected 23 disposals and took seven marks while Adelaide's attackers flourished with Darcy Fogarty, Ben Keays, Josh Rachele, Izak Rankine and Alex Neal-Bullen slotting two goals each.

Carlton, never in the hunt after conceding five goals to two in the opening term, were well-served by skipper Patrick Cripps (24 touches) and George Hewett (25) in the midfield.

But with Adelaide's Worrell ruling in defence, the Blues' attack was smothered – the visitors couldn't manage consecutive goals until the dying stages of the game, though Cripps, Charlie Curnow and Corey Durdin booted two apiece overall.

The Crows began briskly, booting 5.2 to 2.4 in an opening term propelled by Dawson's ball-gathering.

Adelaide forward Neal-Bullen converted two set shots and the home side cashed in on having 32 more disposals than the Blues for the quarter.

Carlton reduced its deficit to 13 points one minute into the second term with a trademark Curnow strike from long range.

But the Crows then resumed control by kicking the next three goals – the last in the burst, Dawson from a tight angle on the siren, gave the hosts a 33-point half-time lead.

Adelaide sliced the Blues in space, with Carlton minus 59 in uncontested possessions at the break – their worst first half differential in the statistic since 2019.

And while Carlton's Durdin booted two majors in the third term, the Crows added five more – three in an eye-catching three minutes late in the quarter capped by classy finishes from Rachele and Rankine.

Adelaide held a commanding 52-point break at three-quarter time, 13.10 to 5.6, before closing out victory and kicking 100 or more points for the fifth time in eight games.

Crows livewire shines in the midfield

Injury interrupted a bright start to the year for Adelaide gun Josh Rachele, but more responsibility led to a fine performance on Saturday. Rachele was given more time in the midfield against the Blues and made the most of it, finishing with 19 disposals, three clearances, two goals and eight score involvements. With Matt Crouch out injured, Rachele and James Peatling (22 disposals and five clearances) stepped up to support captain Jordan Dawson, Izak Rankine and Jake Soligo in the engine room.

Captain's stunner

Jordan Dawson had already enjoyed a dominant first half at the Adelaide Oval when he delivered a massive moment on half-time. Pushed forward, he took a great mark on the stretch in the pocket before slotting a brilliant goal from the boundary as the siren sounded, extending the Crows' lead to 33 points. Dawson had 14 disposals, two goals, five tackles, three clearances and six score involvements in the first half.

ADELAIDE 5.3 8.7 13.10 16.14 (110)

CARLTON 2.2 3.4 5.6 7.8 (50)

GOALS

Adelaide: Dawson 3, Rankine 2, Rachele 2, Neal-Bullen 2, Keays 2, Fogarty 2, Walker, Thilthorpe, Smith

Carlton: Durdin 2, Curnow 2, Cripps 2, Motlop

BEST

Adelaide: Dawson, Rankine, Rachele, Worrell, Peatling, Michalanney

Carlton: Cripps, Weitering, Haynes, Hewett, Saad, Cerra

INJURIES

Adelaide: Nil

Carlton: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Adelaide: Sam Berry (replaced Luke Nankervis in the third quarter)

Carlton: Lachlan Cowan (replaced Lachie Fogarty at three-quarter time)

Crowd: TBC at Adelaide Oval