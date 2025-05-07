THE SHOWDOWN takes centre stage this week but only one of our experts is picking Port Adelaide to get the chocolates.
Damian Barrett is the outlier among our tipsters, with Adelaide the overwhelming favourite to continue its hot form, especially after Ken Hinkley's men were thrashed by the Dogs last weekend.
Win $25,000 in the official AFL Tipping comp!
It's a tight call in Thursday night's match with the undermanned Collingwood tipped to just fall short of Fremantle.
Meanwhile, Josh Gabelich is the only expert to pick Essendon over Sydney, while Nathan Schmook is throwing a few Hail Marys to try lift off the bottom of the leaderboard.
Check out the R9 tips below
MICHAEL WHITING
Fremantle - 12 points
Carlton
Hawthorn
Sydney
Gold Coast
Adelaide
Richmond
Geelong
Brisbane
Last week: 6
Total: 52
CHAD WINGARD
Fremantle - 12 points
St Kilda
Hawthorn
Sydney
Gold Coast
Adelaide
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Last week: 6
Total: 51
JOSH GABELICH
Fremantle - six points
Carlton
Hawthorn
Essendon
Gold Coast
Adelaide
Richmond
Geelong
Brisbane
Last week: 5
Total: 49
DAMIAN BARRETT
Fremantle - three points
Carlton
Hawthorn
Sydney
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide
Richmond
Geelong
Brisbane
Last week: 6
Total: 48
GEMMA BASTIANI
Collingwood - three points
St Kilda
Hawthorn
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Last week: 6
Total: 48
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Collingwood - 5 points
Carlton
Hawthorn
Sydney
Gold Coast
Adelaide
Richmond
Geelong
Brisbane
Last week: 6
Total: 48
MATTHEW LLOYD
Collingwood - 16 points
Carlton
Hawthorn
Sydney
Gold Coast
Adelaide
Richmond
Geelong
Brisbane
Last week: 6
Total: 48
CALLUM TWOMEY
Collingwood - 10 points
Carlton
Hawthorn
Sydney
Gold Coast
Adelaide
Richmond
Geelong
Brisbane
Last week: 5
Total: 48
SARAH BLACK
Collingwood - 11 points
Carlton
Hawthorn
Sydney
Gold Coast
Adelaide
Richmond
Geelong
Brisbane
Last week: 6
Total: 47
SARAH OLLE
Fremantle - 11 points
Carlton
Hawthorn
Sydney
Gold Coast
Adelaide
Richmond
Geelong
Brisbane
Last week: 5
Total: 47
NAT EDWARDS
Fremantle - six points
Carlton
Hawthorn
Sydney
Gold Coast
Adelaide
Richmond
Geelong
Brisbane
Last week: 4
Total: 45
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Fremantle - two points
Carlton
Hawthorn
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
West Coast
Geelong
Brisbane
Last week: 4
Total: 44
TOTALS
Fremantle 7-5 Collingwood
St Kilda 2-10 Carlton
Melbourne 0-12 Hawthorn
Essendon 1-11 Sydney
Gold Coast 10-2 Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide 1-11 Adelaide
Richmond 11-1 West Coast
Geelong 10-2 Greater Western Sydney
North Melbourne 0-12 Brisbane