THE SHOWDOWN takes centre stage this week but only one of our experts is picking Port Adelaide to get the chocolates.

Damian Barrett is the outlier among our tipsters, with Adelaide the overwhelming favourite to continue its hot form, especially after Ken Hinkley's men were thrashed by the Dogs last weekend.

It's a tight call in Thursday night's match with the undermanned Collingwood tipped to just fall short of Fremantle.

Meanwhile, Josh Gabelich is the only expert to pick Essendon over Sydney, while Nathan Schmook is throwing a few Hail Marys to try lift off the bottom of the leaderboard.

MICHAEL WHITING

Fremantle - 12 points
Carlton
Hawthorn
Sydney
Gold Coast
Adelaide
Richmond
Geelong
Brisbane

Last week: 6
Total: 52

CHAD WINGARD

Fremantle - 12 points
St Kilda
Hawthorn
Sydney
Gold Coast
Adelaide
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane

Last week: 6
Total: 51

JOSH GABELICH

Fremantle - six points
Carlton
Hawthorn
Essendon
Gold Coast
Adelaide
Richmond
Geelong
Brisbane

Last week: 5
Total: 49

DAMIAN BARRETT

Fremantle - three points
Carlton 
Hawthorn
Sydney
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide
Richmond
Geelong
Brisbane

Last week: 6
Total: 48

GEMMA BASTIANI

Collingwood - three points
St Kilda
Hawthorn
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane

Last week: 6
Total: 48

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Collingwood - 5 points
Carlton
Hawthorn
Sydney
Gold Coast
Adelaide
Richmond
Geelong
Brisbane

Last week: 6
Total: 48

MATTHEW LLOYD

Collingwood - 16 points
Carlton
Hawthorn
Sydney
Gold Coast
Adelaide
Richmond
Geelong
Brisbane

Last week: 6
Total: 48

CALLUM TWOMEY

Collingwood - 10 points
Carlton
Hawthorn
Sydney
Gold Coast
Adelaide
Richmond
Geelong
Brisbane

Last week: 5
Total: 48

SARAH BLACK

Collingwood - 11 points
Carlton
Hawthorn
Sydney
Gold Coast
Adelaide
Richmond
Geelong
Brisbane

Last week: 6
Total: 47

SARAH OLLE

Fremantle - 11 points
Carlton
Hawthorn
Sydney
Gold Coast
Adelaide
Richmond
Geelong
Brisbane

Last week: 5
Total: 47

NAT EDWARDS

Fremantle - six points
Carlton
Hawthorn
Sydney
Gold Coast
Adelaide
Richmond
Geelong
Brisbane

Last week: 4
Total: 45

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Fremantle - two points
Carlton
Hawthorn
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
West Coast
Geelong
Brisbane

Last week: 4
Total: 44

TOTALS

Fremantle 7-5 Collingwood
St Kilda 2-10 Carlton
Melbourne 0-12 Hawthorn
Essendon 1-11 Sydney
Gold Coast 10-2 Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide 1-11 Adelaide
Richmond 11-1 West Coast
Geelong 10-2 Greater Western Sydney
North Melbourne 0-12 Brisbane