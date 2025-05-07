Our footy experts have made the call on round nine

THE SHOWDOWN takes centre stage this week but only one of our experts is picking Port Adelaide to get the chocolates.

Damian Barrett is the outlier among our tipsters, with Adelaide the overwhelming favourite to continue its hot form, especially after Ken Hinkley's men were thrashed by the Dogs last weekend.

It's a tight call in Thursday night's match with the undermanned Collingwood tipped to just fall short of Fremantle.

Meanwhile, Josh Gabelich is the only expert to pick Essendon over Sydney, while Nathan Schmook is throwing a few Hail Marys to try lift off the bottom of the leaderboard.

Check out the R9 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips.

MICHAEL WHITING

Fremantle - 12 points

Carlton

Hawthorn

Sydney

Gold Coast

Adelaide

Richmond

Geelong

Brisbane

Last week: 6

Total: 52

CHAD WINGARD

Fremantle - 12 points

St Kilda

Hawthorn

Sydney

Gold Coast

Adelaide

Richmond

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Last week: 6

Total: 51

JOSH GABELICH

Fremantle - six points

Carlton

Hawthorn

Essendon

Gold Coast

Adelaide

Richmond

Geelong

Brisbane

Last week: 5

Total: 49

DAMIAN BARRETT

Fremantle - three points

Carlton

Hawthorn

Sydney

Gold Coast

Port Adelaide

Richmond

Geelong

Brisbane

Last week: 6

Total: 48

GEMMA BASTIANI

Collingwood - three points

St Kilda

Hawthorn

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Richmond

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Last week: 6

Total: 48

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Collingwood - 5 points

Carlton

Hawthorn

Sydney

Gold Coast

Adelaide

Richmond

Geelong

Brisbane

Last week: 6

Total: 48

MATTHEW LLOYD

Collingwood - 16 points

Carlton

Hawthorn

Sydney

Gold Coast

Adelaide

Richmond

Geelong

Brisbane

Last week: 6

Total: 48

CALLUM TWOMEY

Collingwood - 10 points

Carlton

Hawthorn

Sydney

Gold Coast

Adelaide

Richmond

Geelong

Brisbane

Last week: 5

Total: 48

SARAH BLACK

Collingwood - 11 points

Carlton

Hawthorn

Sydney

Gold Coast

Adelaide

Richmond

Geelong

Brisbane

Last week: 6

Total: 47

SARAH OLLE

Fremantle - 11 points

Carlton

Hawthorn

Sydney

Gold Coast

Adelaide

Richmond

Geelong

Brisbane

Last week: 5

Total: 47

NAT EDWARDS

Fremantle - six points

Carlton

Hawthorn

Sydney

Gold Coast

Adelaide

Richmond

Geelong

Brisbane

Last week: 4

Total: 45

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Fremantle - two points

Carlton

Hawthorn

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

West Coast

Geelong

Brisbane

Last week: 4

Total: 44

TOTALS

Fremantle 7-5 Collingwood

St Kilda 2-10 Carlton

Melbourne 0-12 Hawthorn

Essendon 1-11 Sydney

Gold Coast 10-2 Western Bulldogs

Port Adelaide 1-11 Adelaide

Richmond 11-1 West Coast

Geelong 10-2 Greater Western Sydney

North Melbourne 0-12 Brisbane