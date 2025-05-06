AFL.com.au's The 25 was released on Tuesday, but which players were unlucky to miss out?

Hugh McCluggage in action during Brisbane's clash against West Coast in round two, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

THE MAY edition of The 25 featured four new faces and there's a host of star midfielders on the verge of breaking through next month.

On Tuesday, AFL.com.au's panel of journalists and experts released our monthly list of the 25 best players in the AFL, based both on form to start the season and a body of work across previous years.

There are four new players compared to the April list, with Patrick Dangerfield, Bailey Smith, Steele Sidebottom and Jason Horne-Francis rewarded for their strong starts to 2025, replacing James Sicily, Tom Stewart and injured pair Errol Gulden and Will Day.

So who are those on the cusp who could force their way in for the June edition?

For the second month in a row, Western Bulldogs veteran Tom Liberatore was desperately unlucky to miss out and was No.26 in our May list.

Joining him on the cusp this month were other midfield stars from around the country, led by Andrew Brayshaw, Hugh McCluggage and Noah Anderson.

Another to watch in the June list is Port Adelaide skipper Connor Rozee, whose impressive second month of the season after a lacklustre start has him as one to keep an eye on next month.

And of course, the omitted pair of Sicily and Stewart could win their way back onto the list if they fire across the next month of football.

Take a look at the May rankings below and be sure to return next month for the June edition of The 25.

The 25, May edition

1) Nick Daicos

2) Marcus Bontempelli

3) Patrick Cripps

4) Isaac Heeney

5) Zak Butters

6) Lachie Neale

7) Jeremy Cameron

8) Chad Warner

9) Caleb Serong

10) Max Gawn

11) Christian Petracca

12) Zach Merrett

13) Sam Taylor

14) Toby Greene

15) Matt Rowell

16) Charlie Curnow

17) Jesse Hogan

18) Jordan Dawson

19) Izak Rankine

20) Patrick Dangerfield

21) Bailey Smith

22) Steele Sidebottom

23) Harris Andrews

24) Jason Horne-Francis

25) Sam Darcy

26) Tom Liberatore

27) Connor Rozee

28) Andrew Brayshaw

29) Noah Anderson

30) Hugh McCluggage