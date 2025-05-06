THE MAY edition of The 25 featured four new faces and there's a host of star midfielders on the verge of breaking through next month.
On Tuesday, AFL.com.au's panel of journalists and experts released our monthly list of the 25 best players in the AFL, based both on form to start the season and a body of work across previous years.
There are four new players compared to the April list, with Patrick Dangerfield, Bailey Smith, Steele Sidebottom and Jason Horne-Francis rewarded for their strong starts to 2025, replacing James Sicily, Tom Stewart and injured pair Errol Gulden and Will Day.
So who are those on the cusp who could force their way in for the June edition?
For the second month in a row, Western Bulldogs veteran Tom Liberatore was desperately unlucky to miss out and was No.26 in our May list.
Joining him on the cusp this month were other midfield stars from around the country, led by Andrew Brayshaw, Hugh McCluggage and Noah Anderson.
Another to watch in the June list is Port Adelaide skipper Connor Rozee, whose impressive second month of the season after a lacklustre start has him as one to keep an eye on next month.
And of course, the omitted pair of Sicily and Stewart could win their way back onto the list if they fire across the next month of football.
Take a look at the May rankings below and be sure to return next month for the June edition of The 25.
The 25, May edition
1) Nick Daicos
2) Marcus Bontempelli
3) Patrick Cripps
4) Isaac Heeney
5) Zak Butters
6) Lachie Neale
7) Jeremy Cameron
8) Chad Warner
9) Caleb Serong
10) Max Gawn
11) Christian Petracca
12) Zach Merrett
13) Sam Taylor
14) Toby Greene
15) Matt Rowell
16) Charlie Curnow
17) Jesse Hogan
18) Jordan Dawson
19) Izak Rankine
20) Patrick Dangerfield
21) Bailey Smith
22) Steele Sidebottom
23) Harris Andrews
24) Jason Horne-Francis
25) Sam Darcy
26) Tom Liberatore
27) Connor Rozee
28) Andrew Brayshaw
29) Noah Anderson
30) Hugh McCluggage