ROWAN Marshall has been slapped with a fine for attempting to trip Carlton's Nick Haynes during Friday night's clash at the MCG.

Marshall, who copped his second tripping offence for the year last week, was this time sanctioned for attempting to trip, while the Blues' George Hewett was fined for tripping the Saints' Ryan Byrnes.

Marshall was fined $1500 down to $1000 with an early plea, while Hewett is up for $6250 or $3750 with an early plea.

Second-gamer Saint Hugh Boxshall was fined $3125 - or $1875 with an early plea - for making umpire contact for the second time this season. The previous offence occurred in the AAMI Community Series earlier in the year.