The match review is in for Sunday's round nine matches

Tyler Brockman in action during round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast's Tyler Brockman has been fined for striking during Sunday's clash against Richmond, while three players have copped sanctions for careless umpire contact.

The Eagles forward was cited for an off-the-ball strike that floored young Tiger Luke Trainor during the Eagles' heart-stopping two-point loss to Richmond.

Brockman and Trainor were scuffling off the ball in the first term, but a jumper punch gone wrong saw Brockman catch the first-year Tigers defender with a blow to the chin.

Brockman has been fined $1500, down to $1000 with an early plea.

Tiger Kane McAuliffe and Eagle Brady Hough were both fined $1500 - down to $1000 with an early plea - for making careless contact with an umpire, while Brisbane's Josh Dunkley received the same sanction for the same offence in the Lions' match against North Melbourne on Sunday evening.