Nate Caddy is the Telstra AFL Rising Star nominee for round nine

Nate Caddy (right) and Isaac Kako celebrate a goal during the match between Essendon and Sydney at Marvel Stadium in round nine, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

EMERGING Essendon key forward Nate Caddy has earned the round nine Telstra AFL Rising Star nomination after starring in the Bombers' win over Sydney.

The 2023 first-round pick showed glimpses of his exciting talent in 10 games in his debut season but has taken his game to another level in 2025 after playing every game so far in his second year.

In the Bombers' thrilling eight-point win on Saturday, Caddy kicked an equal career-best three goals and collected 16 disposals, seven marks and had five score involvements.

The 19-year-old has now kicked 11 goals across eight games so far this season.

It's Caddy's second Rising Star nod, after he earned a nomination in round 22 last season. To be eligible for nomination, a player must be under the age of 21 at January 1 that year, and have played 10 or fewer games at the start of the season.

The Bombers were so keen on Caddy in the lead-up to the 2023 draft - who they rated as a top-five pick - they traded a second-round pick to Geelong to push up the board to take him with pick No.10.

The emerging key forward, who is the nephew of Richmond premiership player Josh, is shaping as a key cog in Essendon's attack for a long time to come.

Caddy is Essendon's second Rising Star nominee for 2025, with defender Archie Roberts earning a nomination in round five.

With the win over Sydney, Essendon improves its win-loss record to 5-3 after recovering from two straight losses to start the season to win five of its next six.

The Bombers face fellow Marvel Stadium tenant the Western Bulldogs in round nine on Saturday night.

2025 Telstra AFL Rising Star nominees

Round one: Sam Lalor (Richmond)

Round two: Connor O'Sullivan (Geelong)

Round three: Harvey Langford (Melbourne)

Round four: Levi Ashcroft (Brisbane)

Round five: Archie Roberts (Essendon)

Round six: Murphy Reid (Fremantle)

Round seven: Xavier Lindsay (Melbourne)

Round eight: Hugo Garcia (St Kilda)

Round nine: Nate Caddy (Essendon)