Karl Amon kicks the ball during the R10 match between Hawthorn and Gold Coast at TIO Stadium on May 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast is eyeing an eighth straight win at TIO Stadium when it hosts Hawthorn on Thursday night.

The Suns have been unstoppable in Darwin in recent years and added to that record with a thrilling win over the Western Bulldogs in round nine.

But they are set to be tested this week as the Hawks, who are 7-2, make the trip north.

Gold Coast holds a 6-2 win-loss record and looks on track to play finals for the first time in its history.

The Suns have also enjoyed a great recent record against Hawthorn, winning four of the past five meetings between the clubs.

Gold Coast is without injured pair Will Graham (shoulder) and Jake Rogers (ankle) and has brought in Ned Moyle and David Swallow, with the former to support Jarrod Witts in the ruck.



Hawthorn has swung five changes with Tom Barrass, Ned Reeves, Jack Scrimshaw, Calsher Dear and Cam Mackenzie coming in for Jarman Impey, Jack Gunston, Luke Breust, Lloyd Meek and Henry Hustwaite.

Gold Coast v Hawthorn at TIO Stadium, 7pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Gold Coast: David Swallow

Hawthorn: Bailey Macdonald