SYDNEY will be desperate to get back to winning ways when it hosts Carlton at the SCG on Friday night.

The Swans have been hit by injuries this season and have slumped to a 3-6 win-loss record.

They cannot afford too many more hiccups and get a chance to bounce back from their loss to Essendon when the Blues (4-5) visit.

Carlton has struggled at the SCG, losing its past four, and 17 of its past 19, at the venue.

Joel Amartey returns to give Sydney a focal point in attack, with Peter Ladhams also bringing height to the forward line and offering help in the ruck. Ben Paton and Hayden McLean have been omitted.

The Blues have been hit with a couple of big losses, gun ruckman Tom De Koning to miss with a larynx injury, Blake Acres with a shoulder and Lachie Cowan has a hamstring concern.

De Koning's absence opens the door for Marc Pittonet to play his first game of 2025, while Matt Carroll and Jordan Boyd also come back into the side.