NORTH Melbourne will be out to end its seven-game winless run when it takes on Richmond at the MCG on Sunday.

The Kangaroos have been much-improved in recent weeks and fought their way to a draw against Brisbane last week.

That was just the second time North has avoided defeat this season, but its only win came against Narrm in round two.

Tipped to struggle badly this year, the Tigers have climbed onto three wins after edging Waalitj Marawar last time out.

While the Roos are unchanged, Richmond has called up Kaleb Smith in place of James Trezise.

Richmond v North Melbourne at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Richmond: Kaleb Smith

North Melbourne: Zane Duursma

Brisbane will be aiming to bounce straight back to winning ways when it hosts the Demons at the Gabba.

The Lions (7-1-1) have made an excellent start to their premiership defence despite the draw against the Roos.

After three straight wins, the Dees fell to Hawthorn last time out and are now 3-6 this season.

Keidean Coleman is in for his first AFL game in 436 days for the Lions, while Conor McKenna also returns as Jarrod Berry (concussion) and Darcy Fort (omitted) make way.

The Dees have dropped Jacob van Rooyen, Matthew Jefferson and Koltyn Tholstrup, recalling Jake Melksham, Harrison Petty and Aidan Johnson.

The final game of the round will see the Eagles eyeing a first win of the season when they host St Kilda at Optus Stadium.

Waalitj Marawar fell just short of a first victory of 2025 in a narrow loss to Richmond last week.

The Saints were 3-1 but have slumped to four losses in their past five games.

Co-captain Oscar Allen is back for the Eagles, replacing Archer Reid, while the Saints are without injured pair Dougal Howard and Liam Stocker, while Hugh Boxshall has been dropped. Mason Wood, Tobie Travaglia and Angus McLennan come into their side.