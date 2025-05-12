Josh Treacy says having two genuine ruckmen in the team gives the Dockers' tall forwards the best chance of having an impact

Luke Jackson, Jye Amiss and Josh Treacy celebrate a goal during the R16 match between Fremantle and Sydney at the SCG on June 29, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WALYALUP forward Josh Treacy wants the Dockers to continue with two genuine ruckmen in the team, believing it gives the tall forwards the best chance of impacting matches.

Ruckman Sean Darcy was substituted out of last Thursday night's loss to Collingwood with knee soreness but is pushing to play against Greater Western Sydney on Saturday after a frustrating start to the year.

The Dockers played their tallest structure of the season against the Magpies, with Darcy and Luke Jackson in the ruck as well as Treacy, Jye Amiss and Pat Voss as a tall trio in attack.

While the team struggled to turn a massive inside 50 advantage into scores, Treacy said the tall set-up had not felt like a disadvantage and he was confident it would trouble opposition backlines.

"I think it (playing two ruckmen) is very beneficial, and it allows us to stay taller in our forward line, which is what we want and personally what I like when we're a bit taller in the forward line," Treacy said on Monday.

"I think it's a really good dynamic for us because they (Darcy and Jackson) are two guns of our team that we really like to have in there.

"I certainly prefer to play two genuine rucks and have three tall forwards as well."

Treacy said the alternative of playing a standalone ruckman and drawing ruck support from the forward line created challenges for the Dockers and took away their height advantage in attack.

The team does need to sharpen its ability to convert inside 50s into scores, however, after taking just six marks in attack against Collingwood and kicking 12 goals from 62 inside 50s.

"I think it's more than a forward group. I know we play a big part in that … but we've spoken a lot about our connection and how we can tidy that up a little bit and get a bit more bang for buck," Treacy said.

"Plus 30 inside 50s is a big differential and certainly one that we want in our favour, but we can use that better to our advantage.

"We need to be in the right spot, and we need the kick to be in the right spot."

Walyalup has an opportunity to turn around its form on the road this week when it travels to Engie Stadium to take on the Giants.

Treacy said the Dockers had taken a step forward against the Magpies and played their preferred style and will back their usual travel routine this week to get the job done.

Asked how Darcy had pulled up from the loss to the Magpies, he said: "Clearly frustrated, but he's in really good spirits. I believe he's every chance to travel to Sydney with us and play."