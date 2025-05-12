Jack Silvagni and Nick Haynes have provided Jacob Weitering the support to keep Carlton in the finals race

Jack Silvagni runs with the ball during Carlton's clash against Collingwood in round four, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON'S defensive profile is keeping the Blues in the race for the top eight, says AFLW All-Australian Kate McCarthy.

After their 15-point win over St Kilda on Friday night, the Blues have jumped up to 10th on the ladder as they work to make amends for their slow start to the year.

Although praise is still firmly directed at their midfield and forward line, McCarthy says it's the Blues' backline, consisting of Jacob Weitering, Jack Silvagni and Nick Haynes, that will keep them right in the mix for finals.

"They're still a team that's very strongly knocking on the door of the top eight, purely from that defensive profile," McCarthy said on The Round So Far.

"So many Carlton fans have said, 'Who else can defend alongside [Weitering] … where else [are] the intercept possessions, the ability to peel off and to play third man up coming from?'

"It's Jack Silvagni and Nick Haynes now [who are] playing a very nice role alongside Weitering to be able to really shore up the defence."

Conceding an average of only 75 points per game, the Blues are now ranked third for points conceded so far this season, behind only Collingwood and Hawthorn.

Having conceded more than 85 points just once in nine games, (110 against Adelaide in round eight) it was notably the only game that Silvagni hasn't played this season, due to his broken hand.

"I think at first people were pretty, I guess, strict or strong on their opinion of Nick Haynes and his ability to contribute with this defence," McCarthy said.

"Throw him with Jack Silvagni back there, the two of them were fantastic on [Friday night], but they've been fantastic all season for the Blues."

After Charlie Curnow gave the Blues the lead at the 18-minute mark of the first quarter on Friday, Carlton's backline made sure the Saints didn't take it back. Forcing St Kilda to an inside-50 efficiency of only 41.3 per cent, the Blues' defence exposed the Saints' makeshift forward line.

Head coach Michael Voss credits the strong bond between Weitering, Silvagni, Haynes and Mitch McGovern for ensuring the Blues' defensive structure remains competitive.

"When you talk about Jack and 'Haynesy', and obviously 'Gov' as well, they've formed a very strong relationship," Voss said.

"They all have that real weapon, about being able to intercept the ball. A lot of teams have put a lot of energy into 'Weiters', around taking that off him, so he needs support around him – and now he's got it."

Haynes is ranked No.1 in the competition for marks, averaging 8.8. Weitering (8.2) and Silvagni (7) aren't far behind at fourth and equal 16th respectively.

Weitering (3.4) and Haynes (3.3) are also in the top seven in the competition for intercept marks.

McCarthy says the Blues maintaining their defensive form will be crucial if they are to play finals in 2025.

"They're very strong defensively, and often we see that being the key to success when you're looking at your premiership window,” McCarthy said.

"I think purely that defensive profile [will see them in the eight.] We know how strong their midfielders are, we've seen [Curnow and Harry McKay] up front starting to fire as well.

"They're the team that's sitting outside the eight at the moment that have the potential to jump in and take that spot."