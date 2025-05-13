Ahead of his 200th game, Touk Miller says player buy-in in recent seasons has built Gold Coast to where it is now

Touk Miller during Gold Coast's 2025 team photo day at People First Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

LOYALTY is at Touk Miller's core, and it's why the former Gold Coast skipper says having success with the Suns will "taste that much better" if it eventually happens.

It's also why the 29-year-old was happy to speak his mind to then captain Tom Lynch in 2018 when the full-forward informed his teammates he was leaving for Richmond at that season's end.

Ahead of his 200th game, against Hawthorn on Thursday night, Miller told AFL.com.au hearing Lynch, and then his fellow co-captain Steven May, were leaving, hit hard.

"It was standing for what I thought was right and where the club was going to go and who we needed to be here, and if you didn't want to be on the train you might as well get off," he said.

"They went on to get success at other clubs and great players in their own right, but we needed people committed to the club and who wanted to be here.

"It's not to say they didn't give their all when they were here, I respect what they did for the club, but going forward we needed players with full buy-in and full engagement.

"After that point we started to retain more players, have players buy-in and I think that's what built us to where we are."

Touk Miller during Gold Coast's training session at the People First Stadium on April 3, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Miller was taken by Gold Coast with pick No.29 in the 2014 AFL Draft, heading north from Victoria with raps around his professionalism and leadership.

The workaholic midfielder walked into a club that had just sacked inaugural coach Guy McKenna for Rodney Eade and would see highly-touted midfielders Dion Prestia and Jaeger O'Meara leave in his first two seasons.

Gary Ablett jnr headed back to Geelong at the end of 2017 and then it was May and Lynch who left.

Tom Lynch and Touk Miller celebrate a goal during the match between Melbourne and Gold Coast at the MCG in round 19, 2016. Picture: AFL Photos

Miller said his loyalty came from a young age.

"I grew up playing for Maribyrnong Park Footy Club. They were a Div Three Footy Club. I just loved being there, playing with my mates and spending time with them and trying to get the club to a spot where they are now," he said.

"I think it's not dissimilar to the Gold Coast Suns. Yes, we're in a bit of a rut, but it's part of a journey, I think that's what it's all about.

"When we do get success, it will taste that much better, and I think we're going to get there. I'm glad I've stuck it out.

"If you don't start it, who will? Someone has to be there and keep it turning over."

Connor Budarick, Daniel Rioli, Ben Long and Touk Miller sing the song after Gold Coast's win over Melborune at the MCG in round three, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Miller was full of praise for teammates like David Swallow, Jarrod Harbrow, Jarrod Witts and Sam Collins, saying the Suns would not be on the rise without the groundwork they have laid.

Ahead of facing the Hawks, Gold Coast is entrenched in the top four following Saturday night's 10-point win over the Western Bulldogs, moving them to a 6-2 win-loss record.

"The success will come when it comes, but you've just got to relish the journey we're on at the moment," he said.

"Where we're sitting on the ladder is a reflection of how we're playing and that's great, hopefully we can continue that going forward.

"We've just got to keep embracing the journey we're on.

"Getting the opportunity to play in blockbuster games is massive. To do it in Darwin and have some high-quality players from up here getting to represent their family and friends is pretty cool.

"The boys you play with are the ones that help get you to your milestone.

"We always talk about game day being the best day of the week, so I look forward to Thursday being the best day of the week."