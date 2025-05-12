The Power are set to regain Willie Rioli for their meeting with the Cats

Willie Rioli reacts during the round eight match between Western Bulldogs and Port Adelaide at Mars Stadium on May 3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

YARTAPUULTI expects comments from Geelong opponents when Willie Rioli returns to the AFL, warning "as long as it's all within the game".

Rioli was back at training on Monday after he missed Saturday night's Showdown loss to Kuwarna.

He originally withdrew from the match in the wake of last week's furore over his threatening text message to the Western Bulldogs' Bailey Dale.

Rioli was then banned by the AFL for last weekend when it emerged he had threatened rivals from Essendon and Geelong on the field.

The Power host the Cats this Saturday afternoon and senior coach-in-waiting Josh Carr said Rioli knows comments will probably come.

"Willie understands what that looks like ... what could come his way, as long as it's all within the game," Carr said.

Rioli trained on Monday and is likely to return against Geelong.

"It's good to see Willie back in the group and in our meetings – we love having Willie around," Carr said.

"At this stage, he'll be putting his name up for selection."

Saturday's game will be part of Sir Doug Nicholls Round, which honours the game's Indigenous heritage.

Last week, when the Power accepted Rioli's AFL ban, they also called out ongoing abuse of Indigenous players and staff.

It has put a spotlight on what is an acceptable sledge and what might have racist connotations.

Kuwarna Indigenous player Wayne Milera said on Monday he had reached out to Rioli.

Milera added that players had to be careful when they sledged opponents.

"I'm sure he's been contacted by everyone in his own community and other players as well. I'm feeling for him, but like I said before, there's absolutely no place for racism in our game," Milera said.

"Sledging is always going to be there in a game, depending on all different cultures.

"Not only Indigenous players but we've got a couple of Irish players. You're definitely aware of what you're saying and you be careful with it.

"That's a part of our game, sledging and trying to put players off or whatever it is for whatever reason. But you definitely be careful with what you're saying."

Milera was also asked if people might struggle to understand the impact that racist comments can have.

"I don't know what you can compare it to, but something that's made you feel really small and not worthy of fitting into the community," he said.

"If you look at it like that, that's definitely how we feel when we're attacked like that. That's a small way of maybe thinking about it."

Last week, Power coach Ken Hinkley warned opponents against sledging Rioli.

"I would doubt anyone would go there, with the stance that the AFL have now put in place around comments said on the field," Hinkley said.