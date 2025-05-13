Giants spearhead can't put his finger on the secret to GWS' success in Geelong, but he's not complaining

Jesse Hogan celebrates a goal during GWS' win over Geelong in round nine, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IT'S BECOME one of the more remarkable streaks in the AFL – the GWS domination of Geelong in the Cats' own backyard.

Sunday's four-point win made it five straight triumphs for the Giants at GMHBA Stadium – the trip viewed by many as difficult as any in the competition.

For the Giants, however, it is not only becoming a regular place of joy but one that provides the catalyst for a dramatic form surge.

Over the past two seasons the Giants have gone on seven-game winning runs shortly after a backs-to-the-wall win at the Cattery.

And the man who inspired them to Sunday's triumph with seven goals, Coleman medallist Jesse Hogan, sees no reason why history won't be repeated as he gets set to take on one of his former teams in Fremantle on Saturday at home.

"It's a bizarre one, how similar it seems to be. We start well, then have a flat spot which Adam Kingsley isn't enjoying too much. Hopefully we can repeat what we did last year, Hogan said.

"I don't know what that comes down to but it is uncanny that it's a recurring pattern."

Hogan can't put his finger on what exactly has driven the Giants' incredible run down in Geelong but says there's something about the Kardinia Park challenge that clearly fires up his teammates.

"We've got a pretty energetic group. Guys like Connor Idun and Xavier O'Halloran just don't shut up and you get on the back of it. It's the most energy I've seen from those guys in a long time in the captains run and before the game, it's pretty special," he said.

"We spend a lot of time on the road and we just really enjoy those trips. We lift for that. There's no magic in the air, it's not anything 'Kingers' tells us that's different to most weeks; it's just something we enjoy.

"Backs against the wall again. 0-3 over the last three weeks and to get a big win over a quality opposition, it's pretty self-explanatory. We needed that win and another win in Geelong is nice."

Hogan has deservedly received the plaudits for an individual performance that his him well placed for the rare feat of back-to-back Coleman medals as the AFL's leading goalkicker.

But he was palming off that praise to the forward line colleague who supported him strongly, including Jake Stringer before he went off injured, youngster Harvey Thomas and second-gamer Joey Delana, along with fellow keys Aaron Cadman and Jake Riccardi, who both kicked crucial goals late on.

"Key forwards like to kick it to key forwards because the mids like to spruce up their stats a little bit and chip it around. We like to get it in while we can," Hogan said with a smile.

"Something we identified against Geelong is if you can get it to the back of their bubble we can have good looks.

"Jake's (Riccardi) pre-season was the best I've seen. His running power for a big man, he'd probably be top five for key forwards in the comp. He's ready to go to the next level. 'Cads' (Aaron Cadman), I can't remember the last time he lost a contest. He's really strong in the air and he's starting to stick them. I have no doubt in the next five or six weeks there's a game he rips apart," said Hogan.

Aaron Cadman kicks for goal during GWS' clash with Geelong in round nine, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

As lethal a combination as the Giants possess in attack, Hogan has become very much the centrepiece since his departure from Walyalup at the end of 2020 and the amazing career resurgence that has ensued.

On Saturday he'll face his old Dockers teammates again, who are under a mountain of pressure in the west after back-to-back losses, and will likely line up against Alex Pearce in an occasion he relishes.

"Absolutely. There's a little circle when the fixture comes out. When you play them and more importantly where you play them. To play them at home at my favourite ground, Engie (Stadium) is nice," Hogan said.

"Going against your old friends there's definitely that extra bit of motivation, I guess.

"I think they're a quality side. They beat Collingwood by 30 inside 50's which is no easy feat. We're expecting their best and their best is very good."