Works on Mars Stadium have seen round 18 clash rescheduled at Marvel

Tom Liberatore during the round 22 match between Adelaide and Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval. August 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE ROUND 18 match between the Western Bulldogs and Adelaide will now be played at Marvel Stadium, the AFL announced on Thursday.

The match will take place on Saturday, July 12, with the first bounce at 1.20pm.

The game was originally set to take place at Mars Stadium in Ballarat, but has been moved due to allow for increased attendance.

Construction works have lowered the Ballarat venue's capacity below its usual 11,000, and with a strong interest expected in the clash between two sides likely to be in strong finals contention, the decision was made to move the game.

AFL Head of Strategy and Scheduling Josh Bowler said the change of venue would allow more fans to attend the match while the redevelopment of Mars Stadium is underway.

"With capacity at Mars Stadium currently limited, we have worked with the Western Bulldogs and Visit Victoria to relocate the match previously scheduled there against the Adelaide Crows in Round 18 and give more members and supporters the opportunity to attend the match at the larger venue of Marvel Stadium," Bowler said.

Bulldogs CEO Ameet Bains said the Club appreciated all those involved in the decision and the understanding from members and supporters.

"While it has been a difficult decision to shift venues for our Round 18 clash against the Adelaide Crows in Ballarat, all parties including the AFL, State Government and Club partners (Visit Victoria,City of Ballarat, Mars Wrigley and Marvel Stadium) have worked collaboratively to arrive at this outcome," Bains said.

Tim English and Reilly O'Brien during round 22 match between Adelaide and Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval, August 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"Importantly, the Club remains extremely excited and committed to the current redevelopment of Mars Stadium, with AFL and AFLW games at Mars Stadium remaining a crucial part of the Club's all-year round presence and involvement in the Ballarat region.

Western Bulldogs members with Ballarat access will be able to use their membership to enter Marvel Stadium, with equivalent seating to what they would normally receive at Mars Stadium.

All other Bulldogs members will be able to access the match in line with their existing Marvel Stadium entitlements.

Another Western Bulldogs match will be rescheduled at Mars Stadium post-redevelopment being completed, with details to be confirmed in due course.