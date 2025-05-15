Despite a connection with four clubs, Carlton was always Robert Walls' true home

Robert Walls poses for a photograph during an AFL Record photo shoot at Morell Bridge, Melbourne on August 28, 2013. Picture: AFL Media

AS HE got his affairs in order in the final weeks of his life, Robert Walls gave one final gift to his beloved Carlton Football Club.

The four premiership medals Walls won at the Blues – three as a player and one as a coach – were bequeathed to the club, as well as his Jock McHale Medal.

All five medals – 1968, 1970 and 1972 (as a player), 1987 (as a coach) and the McHale Medal he was awarded retrospectively in 2001 – are now on display in the front-of-house Museum at IKON Park.

"Having spent the last couple of weeks tidying up his affairs and catching up with family and close friends, he chose that over more and more hospital visits for treatment," the Walls family said in a statement on Thursday, confirming his passing at the age of 74.

"Having battled cancer for more than two years, Robert did it his way and chose to end a fight that had seen him spend more than 250 nights in hospital during the past two years."

While Walls played or coached at four clubs during his life, his most profound impact was at the Blues.

Stephen Kernahan and Robert Walls after winning the VFL Grand Final between Carlton and Hawthorn at the MCG, 26th September, 1987. Picture: AFL Photos

Having grown up in East Brunswick, he first joined the club in 1966 while still in high school and played 218 games before he departed – for the first time – in 1978.

He returned to Princes Park as a coach eight years later, spending another four seasons there, including a fourth premiership.

He was still involved with Carlton as recently as 2019, when he was a mentor to then-coach Brendon Bolton and his staff.

Overall, he played or coached 302 games for the Blues, including four premierships, and was elevated to Legend status at the club in 2011.

Former Blues captain Stephen Kernahan, skipper under Walls for the club's 1987 flag, led tributes to his former coach.

"When I came to Carlton, 'Wallsy' drove me to get the best out of myself, and I'd do anything for him," Kernahan said.

"He was a hard man – how would he go coaching the kids today? – but I loved that hardness in him. He was also ahead of his time, a real visionary.

"'Wallsy' was a great mentor and friend to me, and I'm shattered I'm not going to see him again."