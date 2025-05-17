Justin Longmuir is unconcerned about the speculation around Dockers ruck Luke Jackson's future

WALYALUP coach Justin Longmuir has hit out at other clubs for "fuelling" speculation that Dockers big man Luke Jackson could be seeking a trade at the end of the season.

Jackson showed the impact he can have when playing as a full-time ruck in the absence of the injured Sean Darcy in Walyalup's 34-point victory over Greater Western Sydney on Saturday after a week of speculation over his future.

The 23-year-old joined Walyalup at the end of 2022, a year after winning a premiership with Narrm, but is reportedly open to a return to his former club which prompted Demons coach Simon Goodwin to declare this week that "we'd be interested".

"To be honest, in my discussions with (Jackson), he's a bit confused where it all comes from," Longmuir said after the Dockers' win at Engie Stadium.

"Never has he said anything but he wants to be a Fremantle player and these headlines keep popping up and people from other clubs keep fuelling them.

"Until he comes to me asking for a trade, I won't be concerned."

Longmuir refused to be drawn specifically on what he made of Goodwin's comments earlier in the week, only saying, "you can work that out".

But the Dockers coach conceded that Jackson's best position is full-time ruck rather than splitting his time between that role and lining up as a key forward.

The 199cm Jackson was a key to the Dockers' dominance at the stoppages as he matched Giants ruck Kieren Briggs in the air and then turned into another ball-winner while gathering 21 disposals with seven clearances.

"You're right, it is (his best position). But there's a bit of horses for courses, Briggs is a big unit but he's not 212cm like some of them," Longmuir said.

"I thought Luke used his athleticism in the ruck contest and what he does around the ground once the ball hits the deck, there are probably not many rucks in the comp that can bring that.

"He's a real weapon for us, clearly, and like I said he's showed real maturity to be able to put the week behind him and focus on his footy and play that way."

Giants coach Adam Kingsley described Jackson's performance as "outstanding" while taking aim at his own side's onball brigade.

The Dockers won the territory battle partly through edging the clearances 28-24 built on a supremacy of 15-8 at centre clearances.

When asked where he thought the game was won and lost, Kingsley was quick to say that he thought it was "through the midfield".

"It was frustrating, but I was more disappointed with our lack of work," Kingsley said.

"We got outworked through the midfield. Their mids, I thought, were outstanding tonight, each of them. Their ruck was outstanding.

"I thought their contest to contest workrate was strong. They hit the scoreboard. They racked up possessions. They supported contests. That's where the game was won."