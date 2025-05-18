After a few weeks of close finishes, North Melbourne has snagged its second win of the year in a highly contested affair at the MCG

Nick Larkey celebrates a goal during round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IT MIGHT not have been between two contenders, but it was a thriller, nonetheless.

Despite leading for much of the game, North Melbourne did everything it could to give up its lead late, as skill errors marred its ball movement out of defence, but Richmond simply couldn't capitalise, eventually falling by four points.

It was a rare close win for the Kangaroos, with the 12.6 (78) to 11.8 (74) victory set up in the side's first opening quarter win of the season, on the first truly wintery Sunday of the year.

Cam Zurhaar (four goals) was at his bustling best inside 50 to do the damage on the scoreboard, while Nick Larkey (two goals, five marks) had to contend with Ben Miller for much of the afternoon.

It was largely once the ball hit the deck in attack that the Roos looked particularly dangerous in the early patches. The likes of Nick Vlaustin (nine intercepts), Nathan Broad (six), and Ben Miller (eight) controlled the air, but at ground level the Roos' smalls and midfielders got busy.

Where North Melbourne could do no wrong in its forward line across the opening term, the tables turned after the first break. The Tigers' defensive wall settled in and dominated via intercept, preventing the Roos from being able to enter their attacking 50, let alone generate an opportunity to score.

At the other end of the ground, it took time for Richmond's marking forwards to work into the game. Tom Lynch failed to touch the ball in the first quarter, but finished the game with two goals from 13 touches as he established a presence.

Breakout small forward Seth Campbell (15 disposals, three goals), however, proved to be a constant headache, while Hugo Ralphsmith had the crowd stunned with a goal from the boundary that was eerily reminiscent of Peter Daicos.

The Roos' good – or bad – fortune hinged on its strength and organisation around stoppage. Early, the ability to neatly balance inside layers, with the next release layer was impressive, resulting in genuine, attacking clearances and four of their six first quarter goals came directly from stoppage.

It was here that Richmond was able to establish some ascendancy after the first break. With a bit more control at contest, the Tigers lived in their front half, but frustratingly their efficiency once inside the arc didn't allow them to shut the door on the scoreboard.

Ultimately Richmond won the inside 50 count 49-45, and brought the forward pressure with 22 tackles inside 50, but converted a goal from just 22.4 per cent of its entries.

One v two

An entertaining subplot to a match that otherwise was unlikely to impact the finals series, last year's No.1 and No.2 draft selections met for the first time at AFL level. North Melbourne's Finn O'Sullivan landed the first blow, setting up the opening goal of the game with a neat kick inside 50 to Zurhaar, but it was Tiger Sam Lalor who stole the show. Bullocking through contested situations, flying at the footy, and hitting the scoreboard, Lalor finished the game with two goals from 16 disposals in a performance that demonstrated exactly why he was Richmond's first choice. Notably, Richmond holds the Roos' first pick at this year's Telstra AFL draft, adding another layer of intrigue to the post season.

Sam Lalor celebrates a goal during round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Rucks bringing the pressure

Rucks are typically lauded for their aerial presence and ability to add support on key position lines, but on Sunday afternoon both Richmond's Toby Nankervis and Tristan Xerri lit up the tackles column. Finishing with 13 and 11 respectively to lead their teams, their willingness to apply pressure once the ball was on the deck was evidence of each big man's impressive follow-up game. Outside of that pressure game, Nankervis' pure strength made him a presence in close, while also becoming dangerous in the front half, with 46 hitouts and five marks for the game, as Xerri's (52 hitouts, 11 clearances) handy season continued.

Toby Nankervis and Tristan Xerri compete in the ruck during round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

A hot start

North Melbourne came into the match without a first quarter win to its name this year, but fresh off a dramatic draw with reigning premier Brisbane, it carried a sense of momentum into Sunday's clash. Following a tense, stoppage-heavy opening seven minutes, young Roo Finn O'Sullivan broke free to hit Cameron Zurhaar inside 50 to open the scoring. The Roos went on to pile another five goals on for the term, and ultimately went into the first break with a 23-point lead. Not only was it the club's first quarter-time lead since round 22 last year, the 6.0 (36) scoreline was its highest opening quarter score since round 14 last year against Collingwood.

RICHMOND 2.1 6.2 9.6 11.8 (74)

NORTH MELBOURNE 6.0 7.1 10.5 12.6 (78)

GOALS

Richmond: Campbell 3, Lalor 2, McIntosh 2, Lynch 2, Sims, Ralphsmith,

North Melbourne: Zurhaar 4, Larkey 2, Darling 2, Davies-Uniacke, Maley, McKercher, Konstanty,

BEST

Richmond: Nankervis, Campbell, Lalor, Vlaustin, Taranto,

North Melbourne: Xerri, Zurhaar, Davies-Uniacke, McKercher, Comben

INJURIES

Richmond: Nil

North Melbourne: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Richmond: Kaleb Smith (replaced Luke Trainor in the last quarter)

North Melbourne: Zane Duursma (replaced Bailey Scott in the third quarter)

Crowd: 54,060 at the MCG