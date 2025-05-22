Follow all the action from Thursday night’s clash between the Cats and Dogs

Follow it LIVE: Geelong v Western Bulldogs from 7.30pm AEST

BAILEY Smith will come up against his former team for the first time when Geelong hosts the Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium on Thursday night.

Traded to the Cats at the end of last year, Smith has been among the competition’s best players in 2025, and he takes on his former teammates for the first time.

While Smith has starred, the Cats have had an up and down season and hold a 6-4 record as they chase a finals spot.

The Bulldogs are also 6-4 and are coming off a resounding thrashing of Essendon last week.

Geelong has made three changes after losing Patrick Dangerfield and Jack Bowes to hamstring injuries, opting to manage Connor O'Sullivan while regaining Tom Stewart and recalling Rhys Stanley and Ted Clohesy.

The Bulldogs have made just one change with Oskar Baker coming into their side in place of the injured Arthur Jones (hamstring).