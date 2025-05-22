The teams are in for round 11's Saturday games plus Sunday squads

Toby Nankervis, Tom De Koning and Jack Gunston. Pictures: AFL Photos

TOM De Koning is back for Carlton as one of five changes for its crucial clash against Greater Western Sydney.

Richmond has rested Toby Nankervis for its 'Dreamtime at the 'G' match against Essendon, while Hawthorn has dropped Calsher Dear after just one match and recalled Jack Gunston.

In other round 11 selection news Sydney skipper Callum Mills is in for his first game of 2025, Travis Boak has been recalled by Yartapuulti after a stint in the SANFL and Jack Viney is still missing for Narrm in concussion protocols.

But it's great news for the Blues, with De Koning back from his throat injury and joined by Blake Acres and Sam Docherty, with Elijah Hollands to miss through personal reasons.

Hollands missed the opening five games of the season after taking personal leave and has played five games since his return, but has withdrawn from Saturday's match against GWS.

"Our support for Elijah remains ongoing, with the focus being on what is in the best interests of his personal health and wellbeing," Carlton football boss Brad Lloyd said.

"As we know, the journey is certainly not linear when it comes to this space, and as a club we will ensure Elijah is given all the time, care and support he needs."

Gunston's inclusion is one of four changes for the Hawks who host Brisbane at the MCG on Saturday, with Lloyd Meek also back following a rest.

The Lions are without Keidean Coleman, who pulled up sore after his first game back following a knee reconstruction.

Keidean Coleman during Brisbane's match against Narrm in R10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

While Nankervis is being managed, Maurice Rioli jnr is back for the Tigers, with Essendon naming Jade Gresham and leaving out Dylan Shiel among three omissions.

Collingwood is resting Steele Sidebottom for its match against North Melbourne as it continues to manage its ageing list.

Ken Hinkley has not only recalled veteran Boak, but named Brandon Zerk-Thatcher for his first game of the season.

Narrm has named Jake Lever on its extended bench for Sunday's game against the Swans after playing one match in the VFL following a serious ankle injury.

FRIDAY, MAY 23

Essendon v Richmond at the MCG, 7.40pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: A.Clarke, J.Gresham, M.Guelfi

Out: D.Shiel (omitted), S.El-Hawli (omitted), A.Day-Wicks (omitted)

R10 sub: Dylan Shiel

RICHMOND

In: C.Gray, S.Ryan, M.Rioli

Out: N.Balta (personal reason), T.Lynch (concussion), T.Nankervis (managed)

R10 sub: Kaleb Smith

SATURDAY, MAY 24

Carlton v Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 12.35pm AEST

CARLTON

In: H.O'Farrell, L.Fogarty, T.De Koning, B.Acres, S.Docherty

Out: E.Hollands (personal reason), J.Silvagni (groin), M.Pittonet (omitted), F.Evans (omitted), J.Boyd (concussion)

R10 sub: Jordan Boyd

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: L.Aleer, H.Rowston

Out: F.Callaghan (shoulder), T.McMullin (adductor)

R10 sub: Harvey Thomas

Hawthorn v Brisbane at the MCG, 4.15pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: J.Impey, J.Gunston, L.Meek, C.Nash

Out: N.Reeves (injured), B.Macdonald (omitted), F.Maginness (managed), C.Dear (omitted)

R10 sub: Bailey Macdonald

BRISBANE

In: D.Robertson, J.Berry

Out: K.Coleman (managed), C.McKenna (omitted)

R10 sub: Conor McKenna

North Melbourne v Collingwood at Marvel Stadium, 7.35pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: P.Curtis, Z.Fisher

Out: B.Scott (omitted), Z.Duursma (omitted)

R10 sub: Zane Duursma

COLLINGWOOD

In: W.Hayes

Out: S.Sidebottom (managed)

R10 sub: Pat Lipinski

Walyalup v Yartapuulti at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST

WALYALUP

In: Nil

Out: Nil

R10 sub: Bailey Banfield

YARTAPUULTI

In: B.Zerk-Thatcher, T.Boak, R.Atkins, H.Jackson

Out: E.Ratugolea (hamstring), La.Jones (hamstring), J.Sinn (hip), J.Horne-Francis (hamstring)

R10 sub: Christian Moraes

SUNDAY, MAY 25

Kuwarna v Waalitj Marawar at Adelaide Oval, 12.40pm ACST

KUWARNA

In: L.Pedlar, S.Draper, B.Dowling

Out: Nil

R10 sub: Sam Berry

WAALITJ MARAWAR

In: N.Long, A.Reid, B.Allan, C.Hall, T.Dewar

Out: J.Cripps (knee), M.Owies (calf)

R10 sub: Tom Gross

Narrm v Sydney at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

NARRM

In: J.Lever, B.Laurie, J.Culley

Out: Nil

R10 sub: Bayley Fritsch

SYDNEY

In: C.Mills, H.McLean, T.Adams, B.Paton, C.Mitchell, N.Bowman

Out: J.McInerney (suspension), J.Amartey (suspension), A.Francis (concussion)

R10 sub: Ollie Florent

Euro-Yroke v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

EURO-YROKE

In: I.Keeler, Z.Jones, H.Clark, L.Henry, A.Hastie, H.Boxshall, M.Heath

Out: A.McLennan (omitted), J.Macrae (back), L.Collard (omitted), H.Garcia (omitted)

R10 sub: Tobie Travaglia

GOLD COAST

In: E.Read, S.Lemmens, B.Jepson

Out: Nil

R10 sub: David Swallow