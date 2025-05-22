TOM De Koning is back for Carlton as one of five changes for its crucial clash against Greater Western Sydney.
Richmond has rested Toby Nankervis for its 'Dreamtime at the 'G' match against Essendon, while Hawthorn has dropped Calsher Dear after just one match and recalled Jack Gunston.
In other round 11 selection news Sydney skipper Callum Mills is in for his first game of 2025, Travis Boak has been recalled by Yartapuulti after a stint in the SANFL and Jack Viney is still missing for Narrm in concussion protocols.
But it's great news for the Blues, with De Koning back from his throat injury and joined by Blake Acres and Sam Docherty, with Elijah Hollands to miss through personal reasons.
Hollands missed the opening five games of the season after taking personal leave and has played five games since his return, but has withdrawn from Saturday's match against GWS.
"Our support for Elijah remains ongoing, with the focus being on what is in the best interests of his personal health and wellbeing," Carlton football boss Brad Lloyd said.
"As we know, the journey is certainly not linear when it comes to this space, and as a club we will ensure Elijah is given all the time, care and support he needs."
Gunston's inclusion is one of four changes for the Hawks who host Brisbane at the MCG on Saturday, with Lloyd Meek also back following a rest.
The Lions are without Keidean Coleman, who pulled up sore after his first game back following a knee reconstruction.
While Nankervis is being managed, Maurice Rioli jnr is back for the Tigers, with Essendon naming Jade Gresham and leaving out Dylan Shiel among three omissions.
Collingwood is resting Steele Sidebottom for its match against North Melbourne as it continues to manage its ageing list.
Ken Hinkley has not only recalled veteran Boak, but named Brandon Zerk-Thatcher for his first game of the season.
Narrm has named Jake Lever on its extended bench for Sunday's game against the Swans after playing one match in the VFL following a serious ankle injury.
FRIDAY, MAY 23
Essendon v Richmond at the MCG, 7.40pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: A.Clarke, J.Gresham, M.Guelfi
Out: D.Shiel (omitted), S.El-Hawli (omitted), A.Day-Wicks (omitted)
R10 sub: Dylan Shiel
RICHMOND
In: C.Gray, S.Ryan, M.Rioli
Out: N.Balta (personal reason), T.Lynch (concussion), T.Nankervis (managed)
R10 sub: Kaleb Smith
SATURDAY, MAY 24
Carlton v Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 12.35pm AEST
CARLTON
In: H.O'Farrell, L.Fogarty, T.De Koning, B.Acres, S.Docherty
Out: E.Hollands (personal reason), J.Silvagni (groin), M.Pittonet (omitted), F.Evans (omitted), J.Boyd (concussion)
R10 sub: Jordan Boyd
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: L.Aleer, H.Rowston
Out: F.Callaghan (shoulder), T.McMullin (adductor)
R10 sub: Harvey Thomas
Hawthorn v Brisbane at the MCG, 4.15pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: J.Impey, J.Gunston, L.Meek, C.Nash
Out: N.Reeves (injured), B.Macdonald (omitted), F.Maginness (managed), C.Dear (omitted)
R10 sub: Bailey Macdonald
BRISBANE
In: D.Robertson, J.Berry
Out: K.Coleman (managed), C.McKenna (omitted)
R10 sub: Conor McKenna
North Melbourne v Collingwood at Marvel Stadium, 7.35pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: P.Curtis, Z.Fisher
Out: B.Scott (omitted), Z.Duursma (omitted)
R10 sub: Zane Duursma
COLLINGWOOD
In: W.Hayes
Out: S.Sidebottom (managed)
R10 sub: Pat Lipinski
Walyalup v Yartapuulti at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST
WALYALUP
In: Nil
Out: Nil
R10 sub: Bailey Banfield
YARTAPUULTI
In: B.Zerk-Thatcher, T.Boak, R.Atkins, H.Jackson
Out: E.Ratugolea (hamstring), La.Jones (hamstring), J.Sinn (hip), J.Horne-Francis (hamstring)
R10 sub: Christian Moraes
SUNDAY, MAY 25
Kuwarna v Waalitj Marawar at Adelaide Oval, 12.40pm ACST
KUWARNA
In: L.Pedlar, S.Draper, B.Dowling
Out: Nil
R10 sub: Sam Berry
WAALITJ MARAWAR
In: N.Long, A.Reid, B.Allan, C.Hall, T.Dewar
Out: J.Cripps (knee), M.Owies (calf)
R10 sub: Tom Gross
Narrm v Sydney at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
NARRM
In: J.Lever, B.Laurie, J.Culley
Out: Nil
R10 sub: Bayley Fritsch
SYDNEY
In: C.Mills, H.McLean, T.Adams, B.Paton, C.Mitchell, N.Bowman
Out: J.McInerney (suspension), J.Amartey (suspension), A.Francis (concussion)
R10 sub: Ollie Florent
Euro-Yroke v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST
EURO-YROKE
In: I.Keeler, Z.Jones, H.Clark, L.Henry, A.Hastie, H.Boxshall, M.Heath
Out: A.McLennan (omitted), J.Macrae (back), L.Collard (omitted), H.Garcia (omitted)
R10 sub: Tobie Travaglia
GOLD COAST
In: E.Read, S.Lemmens, B.Jepson
Out: Nil
R10 sub: David Swallow