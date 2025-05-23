Follow all the action from Friday night’s clash between the Bombers and Tigers

ESSENDON will be aiming to bounce back when it meets Richmond in the Dreamtime at the 'G on Friday night.

The Bombers had shown some promising form before being belted by the Western Bulldogs last week.

Essendon is 5-4 and has a chance to bounce back to winning ways when it takes on the Tigers.

The Bombers made three unforced changes at selection, dropping veteran Dylan Shiel and rookie duo Saad El-Hawli and Archer Day-Wicks.

Coming in are first-game defender Angus Clarke, Jade Gresham and Matt Guelfi for his first senior run in 2025.

Richmond fell short against North Melbourne and is 3-7, coming off a five-day break ahead of taking on the Bombers.

In a year when they have been fielding a lot of youngsters, Friday night will see the average age and games drop a fair bit further, with key forward Tom Lynch (concussion), defender Noah Balta (curfew) and ruckman Toby Nankervis (rested) all out.

Samson Ryan will bring some cover for Nankervis and Lynch, with Campbell Gray and Maurice Rioli also returning.

Essendon v Richmond at the MCG, 7.40pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Essendon: Ben Hobbs

Richmond: Maurice Rioli jnr